Israeli Air Force performs air show during pilot graduation ceremony(19 images)
The Israeli Air Force put on an air show during the graduation ceremony of Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim Air Force base in the Negev Desert, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheva, Israel, on Thursday.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, second left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) stand behind protection glass for the Israeli national anthem "Hatikva" at the end of the graduation ceremony. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI