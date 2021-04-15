Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 15, 2021 at 8:53 AM
Israel observes Memorial Day
Israel honored fallen soldiers and terror victims
on Memorial Day
with ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's a look at the ceremonies commemorating the 23,928 soldiers and victims of war.
Israeli soldiers mourn beside the grave of a soldier in Mount Herzl Military Cemetery on Memorial Day in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An Israeli family visits the grave of a fallen soldier. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An Israeli soldier lights a candle on the grave of a fallen soldier. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An Israeli flag flies over the graves of fallen soldiers. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An Israeli woman touches the grave of her son. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An Israeli soldier sits by the graves of fallen soldier. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israelis stop during a 2-minute siren to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
