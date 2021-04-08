Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day
(9 images)
Israel
honored Holocaust Remembrance Day
on Thursday, commemorating the 6 million Jewish people who perished in World War II at the hands of Nazis.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and President Revin Rivlin (R) attend a ceremony Thursday marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum at Warsaw Ghetto Square in Jerusalem. Pool Photo by Maya Alleruzzo/UPI
Netanyahu lays a wreath at a ceremony marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day at Warsaw Ghetto Square in Jerusalem's Yad Vashem memorial. Pool Photo by Maya Alleruzzo/UPI
Israel came to a standstill for at 10 a.m. local time while sirens sounded around the country to honor the national memorial day. Pool Photo by Maya Alleruzzo/UPI
Israelis stand beside their cars during the 2-minute siren in memory of the 6 million Jews exterminated in the Holocaust. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Rivlin attends the wreath-laying ceremony. Pool Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/UPI
A military honor guard stands in formation at the wreath-laying ceremony. Pool Photo by Maya Alleruzzo/UPI
The memorial day is also known as Yom HaShoah. Pool Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/UPI
