Top News - World Photos
Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:39 AM
International Apple Festival held in China
(11 images)
The first
China Shandong International Apple Festival
is being held in Yantai, Shandong Province from Tuesday through Thursday. Here's a look at the festival and its preparations.
A variety of apples are displayed at the International Apple Festival in Yantai, Shandong Province, on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Yantai is China's largest production and processing base of Red Fuji apples. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The Yantai apple was introduced in 1871 by American missionaries and now boasts over 100 varieties. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Workers load picked apples onto a tractor in a massive orchard in Yantai. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The Yantai apple brand hit 14.5 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) in 2020 and is exported to over 30 countries. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Workers pick apples in a massive orchard in Yantai. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
This year's festival is focusing on the industrial train of the apple economy. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
