Home / Top News - World Photos / Inside a Japanese reptile cafe

Inside a Japanese reptile cafe (12 images)

Patrons feed reptiles as they dine at the Reptiles Cafe in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. Animal cafes have risen in popularity in Japan, with several reptile-themed eateries opening throughout the country. Photos by Keizo Mori/UPI
Updated: July 2, 2018 at 11:41 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
Visitors feed the iguanas in the cafe. Patrons have to sign a release form to interact with the animals.
License photo | Permalink
Patrons touch the leopard gecko.
License photo | Permalink
Animal cafes have spiked in popularity in recent years with cat cafes, bunny cafes, owl cafes and more sprouting up around Japan and the rest of the world.
License photo | Permalink
Patrons touch the bluetongue skink.
License photo | Permalink
Diamondback terrapins are displayed.
License photo | Permalink
The cafes typically serve food and drinks, with the establishment recommending patrons wash their hands after interacting with the animals.
License photo | Permalink
African giant millipedes are displayed.
License photo | Permalink