Top News - World Photos
Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM
In Tokyo, New Year for business starts with prayer
Employees from over 2,500 companies gather to pray for good business at the Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the new year in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Office workers wearing face masks pray at Kanda Myojin shrine on the first business day of the new year in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Employees from over 2,500 companies gathered to pray. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A shrine maiden prays for office workers during a ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A Shinto priest performs the Oharai, a ritual of purification, for office workers during a ceremony. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
