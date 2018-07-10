Highlights of Japan's 'Hozuki Ichi' Ground Cherry Fair (8 images)
The Ground Cherry Fair, known as "Hozuki-Ichi," is celebrated at the Sensouji Temple in Tokyo on Tuesday. Hundreds of years ago, Japanese people believed swallowing a ground cherry with water could stop chronic disease. Photos by Keizo Mori/UPI
According to legend, paying respects to the goddess of mercy, the bodhisattva Kannon, on Shiman-rokusen-nichi on July 10, the blessings received from those prayers equal 46,000 such visits on any other day.
