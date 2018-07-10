Home / Top News - World Photos / Highlights of Japan's 'Hozuki Ichi' Ground Cherry Fair

Highlights of Japan's 'Hozuki Ichi' Ground Cherry Fair (8 images)

The Ground Cherry Fair, known as "Hozuki-Ichi," is celebrated at the Sensouji Temple in Tokyo on Tuesday. Hundreds of years ago, Japanese people believed swallowing a ground cherry with water could stop chronic disease. Photos by Keizo Mori/UPI
Updated: July 10, 2018 at 2:54 PM
A vendor sells pots of ground cherry. Over 100 stalls sell the cherries and other souvenirs around the temple.
According to legend, paying respects to the goddess of mercy, the bodhisattva Kannon, on Shiman-rokusen-nichi on July 10, the blessings received from those prayers equal 46,000 such visits on any other day.
The ground cherries looks like a red paper lanterns and are also called Chinese lantern plants. Their scientific name is Physalis alkekengi.
"Hozukitranslates to ground lantern and “Ichi” means outside market.
The festival started at the Atago Shrine in the Minato area of Tokyo, but eventually the festival at the Sensoji Temple eclipsed it in size.
The cherries have been used for medicinal purposes since the 1600s and were said to have cured chronic illnesses.
A customer checks pots of ground cherry.
