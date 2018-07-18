Home / Top News - World Photos / Highlights of Japan's Furin-Ichi wind chimes market in Kawasaki

Highlights of Japan's Furin-Ichi wind chimes market in Kawasaki (11 images)

The wind chimes market Furin-Ichi is celebrated at Kawasaki Daishi Heikenji Temple in Kawasaki, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan, for five days in July. Photos by Keizo Mori/UPI
Updated: July 18, 2018 at 9:38 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
This market sells 900 colorful varieties of wind chimes, with 30,000 pieces on sale from all over Japan every year.
License photo | Permalink
Wind chimes were introduced from China by monks.
License photo | Permalink
The Japanese Temple used wind chimes for amulets to ward off evil spirits.
License photo | Permalink
The wind chimes are traditionally sold and displayed in summer as they ring in the breeze and therefore relief from the heat.
License photo | Permalink
A vendor poses for the camera.
License photo | Permalink
One of the more popular chimes sold is the Yakuyoke Daruma Wind Chime which keeps evil spirits at bay.
License photo | Permalink
The chimes comes in different colors, shapes and sizes.
License photo | Permalink