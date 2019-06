France honors World War II veterans on 75th anniversary of D-Day (8 images)

People came to the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-mer, France on Wednesday to honor veterans on the eve of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Allies landed in France on June 6, 1944, in an attack that turned the tide of the war. Remembrances are planned around the world on Thursday.