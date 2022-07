Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao (L) and Abe review a military honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 8, 2006. Abe, the first Japanese leader to visit Beijing since 2001, arrived for a summit with Chinese leaders, seeking a thaw in ties chilled by wartime history and to consult on North Korea's nuclear threat. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI