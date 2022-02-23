Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 23, 2022, under orders from President Vladimir Putin, who said it was the start of a "special military operation," as the United Nations Security Council was meeting in an emergency session in New York.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (R) rests her hand on Ukraine Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya after a Security Council meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in New York on February 24, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Traffic streams out of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday morning, as Russian troops entered the country. Ukraine President Zelensky addressed the nation to announce the imposition of martial law. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
U.S. President Joe Biden announces new sanctions against Russia during a briefing in the East Room at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI