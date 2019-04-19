Palestinian Christians carry a cross on the Via Dolorosa, the Way of the Cross, on Good Friday. The Via Dolorosa follows the traditional route that Christians believe Jesus Christ carried the cross to his crucifixion. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The Stations of the Cross depict the path taken by Christ on the Via Dolorosa that illustrate his condemnation, his falls and his crucifixion. Prayers are associated with each of the 14 stations. Plaques depicting each of the stations can be found in many Western churches. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Christ was forced to carry his cross through the city to the hill where he would die, before resurrecting on Easter. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic faith, tweeted, "Look at the open arms of Christ crucified, and let Him save you. Contemplate His blood shed out of love and let yourself be purified by it. In this way you can be reborn. #GoodFriday." Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI