Top News - World Photos
Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:32 PM
Christian pilgrims visit Jordan River
(10 images)
Christian pilgrims traveled to Qasr al Yahud, the site of the baptism of Jesus by St. John the Baptist, near Jericho in the West Bank on August 20, 2022.
Christian tourists are baptized in the Jordan River at Qasr al-Yahud near Jericho in the West Bank, on August 20, 2022. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A woman prays before being baptized by a Romanian Orthodox priest. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A woman prays before being baptized by a Romanian Orthodox priest. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A man is baptized by a Romanian Orthodox priest. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
