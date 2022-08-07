Fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group closed borders around Gaza on August 6, 2022. A ceasefire agreement was reached two days later. It was the first major fighting in the area since the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas in May 2021.
Flame and smoke rise from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip shortly before a ceasefire on August 7, 2022. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
An anti-rocket missile fires from Israel's Iron Dome defense system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, near Ashdod in southern Israel on August 6. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Palestinians transport an injured an elderly woman to Al-Najjar hospital after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI