The Israel Antiquities Authority showcases the remains of a Byzantine church from 1,500 years ago in Ramat Beit Shemesh. The three-year excavation revealed the church, Greek inscriptions, mosaics, a baptismal font and a crypt of an unknown "glorious martyr." The Bible Lands Museum Jerusalem is exhibiting some of the historic treasures beginning Wednesday.
The crypt was discovered fully in tact, which is rare in Israel. Benjamin Storchan, IAA director of excavation, said the martyr's identity is not known. But the crypt's opulence signals the person was an important figure. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The church was built according to a basilica plan -- an elongated structure lined with two rows of columns that divided the
internal space into three sections -- a central nave flanked by two halls, according to the IAA and museum. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI