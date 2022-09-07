Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: a look back(40 images)
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. She was 96 and Britain's longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years. Born in 1926, she ascended to the throne in 1952. In the reent past, she has suffered COVID-19 and the loss of her husband, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter
The queen and the duke of Kent watch the "Trooping of the Color" parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June, part of the celebration of her Platinum Jubilee. The event marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952. Photo by Sgt. Donald C. Todd/British Ministry of Defence/EPA-EFE
A London bookshop is full of royal memorabilia on the start of the four-day celebration of the queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Elizabeth departs the service of Thanksgiving for the life of her husband, Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. The couple were married there in 1947. Philip died in April 2021. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE