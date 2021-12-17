Top News
Top News - World Photos
Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Bethlehem prepares for Christmas
(9 images)
The Church of Nativity, where it is believe Jesus Christ was born, in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, draws visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Manger Square is also being prepared for Christmas.
Foreign workers in Israel wait to visit the grotto in the Church of Nativity, where it is believed Jesus Christ was born, in Bethlehem, West Bank, on December 19. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A man lights a candle in the Church of Nativity. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Armenians pray in the grotto of the Church of Nativity. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A woman visits the grotto. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
