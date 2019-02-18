Beijing lights up for annual Lantern Festival(12 images)
Thousands celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing with cultural performances and food on Tuesday. Beijing's municipal government is promoting the country's traditional festival dances and performances as China's millennials become less interested in learning or carrying on the traditions.
Lion dances are performed at important events in China to ward off evil and offer good luck to those in attendance. There are variations in the performance of the dance between northern and southern China. Northern lion dances are more like martial arts and southern dances incorporate feline behavior and comedy. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Emperor Han Mingdi founded the tradition of the Lantern Festival during his reign between 58 and 75 A.D. after being inspired by the Buddhist tradition of lighting lanterns during the first lunar month. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI