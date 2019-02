Balloons take flight at Al-Ula Balloon Festival in Saudi Arabia (8 images)

Balloons take the sky during the Al-Ula Balloon Festival in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, which runs from February 1 to February 9, 2019. Part of the Winter at Tantora Festival, the nearly five mile journey crosses Al-Ula's landscape and heritage sites like Qasr al Farid and Mada'in Saleh, the second largest Nabatean city after Petra.