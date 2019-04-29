Sections
Top News - World Photos
Updated: April 29, 2019 at 5:15 PM
Babies cry as part of tradition in Asakusa Nakizumo festival
(5 images)
Parents have their babies cry as they are held by sumo wrestlers as part of the "baby crying contest
(Naki Sumo)" at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo on Sunday.
(
Babies are held by amateur sumo wrestlers and are made to cry. The
theory
behind this practice stems from a proverb that translates to "Crying babies grow fat" and a belief that the cries will force out nearby demons. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
This contest takes place for parents wishing good health and strength for children and has gone on since 1986. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The baby who cries the most is thought to have a long and prosperous life. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Various techniques are used to make the children cry, including wearing scary masks or chanting "Cry!" Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Over 100 kids will take part in the tradition, and are
selected
via a lottery system. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
