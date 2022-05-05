Top News
Top News - World Photos
Updated: May 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Animals evacuated from Ukraine zoo
The Feldman Ecopark zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, continues to
evacuate animals
from the facility after another barrage of Russian shelling on Wednesday. Efforts to move the animals to safety have been going on for weeks. Five employees
have died in the invasion, along with 100 animals.
Workers at Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv, Ukraine, evacuate llamas from the zoo on Wednesday as Russia fired incendiary rockets into the city. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Unexploded ordnance sticks out of the ground as Ecopark employees chase after a llama to be brought to the town Poltava for safety. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Russian shelling ignited a huge fire in the city. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The 140-acre park once housed about 5,000 animals of 300 species. Its enclosures, recreation area and administrative buildings have been nearly destroyed since the Russian invasion. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
