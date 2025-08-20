Trending
Aug. 20, 2025 / 12:17 PM

Decision delayed in London flag display charge against Kneecap rapper

By Lisa Hornung
1 of 2 | Kneecap performed at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28. Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, faces charges in London for displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The decision about a trial for a member of the rap group Kneecap accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah in London last year has been postponed.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court Wednesday, BBC reported. He was met by a large crowd of supporters, many with Palestinian flags.

Ó hAnnaidh, 27, performs under the stage name Mo Chara. The Belfast musician denies the charge and said the case is "political." He told a crowd of supporters after his court appearance that the case was a distraction from what is happening in Gaza.

Prosecutors allege Ó hAnnaidh displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, last November. Ó hAnnaidh has not entered a plea to the charge and is on unconditional bail.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring will rule Sept. 26 on whether he has jurisdiction to try the case.

In court, Ó hAnnaidh sat beside an Irish language interpreter. The court heard three hours of arguments about whether the charge was brought within the six-month time limit.

His defense team is seeking to get the case thrown out, citing a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

Metropolitan police also arrested a man outside the court on suspicion of supporting the Palestine Action group.

"A man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed terrorist group, Palestine Action, in Marylebone Road, NW1, this morning," a spokesperson for the police said.

On July 24, Kneecap was banned by the Hungarian government "for anti-Semitism and glorifying terrorism" for their support of Palestine and criticism of Israel.

