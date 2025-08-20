Japan sees record 3.43 million July foreign visitors

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Japan recorded 3.43 million foreign visitors in July a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The total was 4% higher than the previous July's record of 3.29 million set last year, with younger travelers on school trips driving the increase.

China had the largest number of visitors to Japan at 974,500, up 25.5%, South Korea at 678,600, down 10.4%, Taiwan at 604, 200 up 5.7% and the United States up 10.3% with 277,100 visitors.

Taiwanese visitors rose to an all-time high due to new flight routes and increased flights to Japan.

Travels from Hong Kong and South Korea showed a decrease because of a social media rumor that Japan would suffer from a devastating natural disaster in July.

The Japanese organization said it will closely analyze market trends to pursue the promotion of strategic inbound tourism.

The government aims to boost travel spending per person to $1,355 and raise the average overnight stay in regional areas to two nights, in its three year fiscal 2025 plan.