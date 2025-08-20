U.K. court grants injunction banning asylum seekers from London hotel

A judge sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice granted a temporary injunction blocking a London-area hotel from being used to house young male asylum seekers, who had been placed there by the government, and giving the owner until September 12 to move them out. File photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court handed down a landmark ruling temporarily blocking a London-area hotel from being used to house asylum seekers after a campaign by local people opposed to the presence of 140 young, single men in their community.

The interim injunction stopping the government from placing migrants in the Bell Hotel in Epping Forest, 15 miles northeast of central London, was granted to the local council Tuesday on grounds that the change in the use of the premises contravened planning law and concerns over disruption and the safety of the occupants due to the protests.

Justice Eyre, denied a late legal challenge by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, giving Somani Hotels, which operates the Bell, until Sept. 12 to comply with the injunction.

The hotel's 80 rooms are occupied by around 140 men.

Arguments by Home Office counsel that the ruling would impact her legal duty to house and feed migrants while their asylum claims were processed were rejected by Eyre, who said Cooper's bid to intervene was unwarranted and a waste of court time.

Protests near the hotel turned violent in July when they were hijacked by supporters of the far-right after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, a resident of the hotel, was charged in July with sexual assault against a 14-year-old girl.

Riot police, with helicopter backup, clashed with protesters in residential neighborhoods and at least 34 people were arrested, police officers injured and vehicles damaged.

Kebatu, who is on remand, denies the offenses he is charged with, which were alleged to have taken place just eight days after his arrival in the country, from Ethiopia via France, on a small boat. His trial is set to get underway in the coming days.

Mohammed Sharwarq, a Syrian asylum seeker also living at the hotel, is facing seven unrelated charges and authorities have charged several other men over alleged involvement in unrest outside the Bell Hotel.

Chris Whitbread, leader of Conservative-controlled Epping Forest District Council, who took the government to court over the risk of "irreparable harm" from area tensions stirred by the demonstrations, hailed the ruling.

"This is great news for our residents. The last few weeks have placed an intolerable strain on our community but today we have some great news. This is not the end of the matter. Having obtained an interim provision, the next stage is for the council to return to the court and seek a permanent injunction," said Whitbread.

With around 32,000 asylum seekers being accommodated in more than 200 other hotels across the country at taxpayer expense, according to the latest figures from the end of March, the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer was steeling itself for an onslaught of court cases brought by other local councils.

Broxbourne Council, another Conservative-controlled authority in nearby Hertfordshire, was the first to announce plans to follow Epping's lead, saying it was taking legal advice about seeking to force the removal of asylum seekers from a hotel in the town of Cheshunt.

Saying the Epping case had set a precedent, council leader Corina Gander told the BBC the government "had failed" and local councils were now fighting back.

"Enough is enough now," she said.

In court on Tuesday, government lawyers appealed to the bench not to grant the injunction to Epping council, in part, because they said it risked perpetuating more violence at other locations housing asylum seekers by people hoping for a similar outcome.

But MP Nigel Farage, leader of Reform U.K., formerly the Brexit Party, said people should make their opposition heard and vowed that all 12 Reform-controlled councils would "do everything in their power" to emulate Epping's example.

In an article in Wednesday's Telegraph newspaper, he called for peaceful protests by people "concerned about the threat posed by young undocumented males living in local hotels."