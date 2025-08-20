Trending
World News
Aug. 20, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Pope Leo calls for worshippers to fast on Friday

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Pope Leo XIV, seen here leading a Holy mass in St. Peter's square in the Vatican in May. He has asked the faithful to fast and pray for peace on Friday. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Leo XIV, seen here leading a Holy mass in St. Peter's square in the Vatican in May. He has asked the faithful to fast and pray for peace on Friday. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV announced Wednesday he is asking the devoted to refrain from eating on Friday and to spend the day praying for peace.

"I invite all the faithful to take part in a day of fasting and prayer on Aug. 22, imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts," he said on social media. "May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede so that peoples may find the path of peace."

The Vatican reported Wednesday that when he addressed those gathered in the Paul VI audience hall during his weekly General Audience, the pope pointed out that the liturgical commemoration of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be celebrated Friday.

It was then the pope "invited the faithful to celebrate that day by praying and fasting for peace."

"Mary is the Mother of the faithful here on earth and is remembered as the Queen of Peace," Leo said.

He then mentioned current conflicts continue around the world, such as what is happening in the Middle East and in Ukraine, and recommended Friday be a day of prayer and fasting in order to ask for "the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts."

Read More

Latest Headlines

HRW: M23 rebels killed 140 civilians in DR Congo in July
World News // 32 minutes ago
HRW: M23 rebels killed 140 civilians in DR Congo in July
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- M23, a rebel group backed by Rwanda, killed at least 140 people in July in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said. Most victims are Hutu.
France opens inquiry into 'violent' death of Kick streamer 'JP'
World News // 49 minutes ago
France opens inquiry into 'violent' death of Kick streamer 'JP'
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- French livestreamer Jean Pormanove died Monday near Nice during a violent live-stream. French authorities have now opened an investigation into the live-streamed death.
Israel begins calling up 60,000 reservists ahead of Gaza offensive
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel begins calling up 60,000 reservists ahead of Gaza offensive
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Israeli reservists were being called on to report for duty early next month as preparations for a major offensive to defeat Hamas ramp up.
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Romania announced Wednesday that NATO deployed two German fighter jets in its airspace in response to a Russian drone attack on Ukraine.
Japan sees record 3.43 million July foreign visitors
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan sees record 3.43 million July foreign visitors
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Japan' s tourism recorded 3.43 million visitors in July, up by 4.4 percent, a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
U.K. court grants injunction banning asylum seekers from London hotel
World News // 3 hours ago
U.K. court grants injunction banning asylum seekers from London hotel
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The British government's migration strategy was upended after a court allowed a challenge by a London-area council seeking to evict asylum seekers from a hotel.
Kim Jong Un's sister says South Korea will never be a diplomatic partner
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister says South Korea will never be a diplomatic partner
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister repeated her dismissal of Seoul's outreach efforts, saying that South Korea "cannot be a diplomatic partner."
Court orders Ex-Colombian President Uribe released from house arrest
World News // 10 hours ago
Court orders Ex-Colombian President Uribe released from house arrest
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Colombia appeals court has ordered the release of former President Alvro Uribe from house arrest as he challenges his historic bribery and fraud conviction.
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
World News // 3 days ago
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hours after Air Canada flight attendants went on strike and the airline paused all flights, Canada's government intervened and ordered operations to resume.
U.S. adds products to list at risk of Uyghur forced labor
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. adds products to list at risk of Uyghur forced labor
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The actions are the latest under the Uyghur Forced Labor Act, which seeks to pressure China and companies using forced labor by the minority group.

Trending Stories

Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearance for 37 intelligence officials
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Inmate executed in Florida for woman's 1982 murder
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
Deep-sea explorers to launch new search for Amelia Earhart
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
FDA warns against eating possible radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years for acting as North Korean agent
Chinese man sentenced to 8 years for acting as North Korean agent

Follow Us