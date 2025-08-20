Pope Leo calls for worshippers to fast on Friday

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV announced Wednesday he is asking the devoted to refrain from eating on Friday and to spend the day praying for peace.

"I invite all the faithful to take part in a day of fasting and prayer on Aug. 22, imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts," he said on social media. "May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede so that peoples may find the path of peace."

The Vatican reported Wednesday that when he addressed those gathered in the Paul VI audience hall during his weekly General Audience, the pope pointed out that the liturgical commemoration of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be celebrated Friday.

It was then the pope "invited the faithful to celebrate that day by praying and fasting for peace."

"Mary is the Mother of the faithful here on earth and is remembered as the Queen of Peace," Leo said.

He then mentioned current conflicts continue around the world, such as what is happening in the Middle East and in Ukraine, and recommended Friday be a day of prayer and fasting in order to ask for "the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts."