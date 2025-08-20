Trending
Aug. 20, 2025 / 10:56 AM

France opens inquiry into 'violent' death of Kick streamer 'JP'

By Chris Benson
France-based streamer "Jean Pormanove" reportedly died Monday after about 10 days of violence and sleep depravation during a streaming. According to French prosecutors, Graven died at a property near Nice in the village of Contes. "Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform," stated Clara Chappaz, France's digital affairs and AI minister. File (2024) Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in France opened an investigation into the live-streamed death of French streamer "JP."

France-based streamer Raphael Graven, who went by the online alias "Jean Pormanove" or simply "JP," reportedly died Monday after being subjected to about 10 days of violence and sleep deprivation during a streaming.

According to French prosecutors, Graven died at a property near Nice in the village of Contes, miles from the Mediterranean Sea and the Principality of Monaco.

"Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform," stated Clara Chappaz, France's digital affairs and artificial intelligence minister.

She added that a judicial investigation was underway.

"The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are an absolute horror," Chappaz added.

Graven, 46, was a tall, slim man with glasses who had more than 1 million followers and was known for live-streaming his extreme challenges.

Unverified social media footage depicted multiple men beating and choking JP at one point, noticing he appeared lifeless on a mattress, at which point the live broadcast was quickly cut off.

Kick said officials were "urgently reviewing" the situation and its fatal circumstances.

Another French official called the violent death "horrifying."

"(Social media platforms) have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content," Sarah El Hairy, France's high commissioner for children, posted on X.

"I call on parents to be extremely vigilant," she continued.

A Kick spokesperson said the Twitch-like streaming platform was "deeply saddened" by the loss of Jeanpormanove and "extend our condolences to his family, friends and community."

"Kick's community guidelines are designed to protect creators, and we remain committed to upholding these standards across our platform," it said in a statement.

A co-creator, Naruto, paid tribute to his "brother, sidekick, partner" in an Instagram post and asked the public to "respect" his memory and not repost his violent end.

It follows a 2014 unrelated incident when a 25-year-old French man from near Paris killed a French policeman and his wife and claimed allegiance the the Islamic State in a live-streamed attack on Facebook.

Pope Leo calls for worshippers to fast on Friday
World News // 37 minutes ago
Pope Leo calls for worshippers to fast on Friday
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV announced Wednesday he is asking the devoted to refrain from eating on Aug. 22 and to spend the day praying for peace.
HRW: M23 rebels killed 140 civilians in DR Congo in July
World News // 49 minutes ago
HRW: M23 rebels killed 140 civilians in DR Congo in July
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- M23, a rebel group backed by Rwanda, killed at least 140 people in July in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said. Most victims are Hutu.
Israel begins calling up 60,000 reservists ahead of Gaza offensive
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel begins calling up 60,000 reservists ahead of Gaza offensive
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Israeli reservists were being called on to report for duty early next month as preparations for a major offensive to defeat Hamas ramp up.
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Romania announced Wednesday that NATO deployed two German fighter jets in its airspace in response to a Russian drone attack on Ukraine.
Japan sees record 3.43 million July foreign visitors
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan sees record 3.43 million July foreign visitors
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Japan' s tourism recorded 3.43 million visitors in July, up by 4.4 percent, a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.
U.K. court grants injunction banning asylum seekers from London hotel
World News // 4 hours ago
U.K. court grants injunction banning asylum seekers from London hotel
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The British government's migration strategy was upended after a court allowed a challenge by a London-area council seeking to evict asylum seekers from a hotel.
Kim Jong Un's sister says South Korea will never be a diplomatic partner
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's sister says South Korea will never be a diplomatic partner
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister repeated her dismissal of Seoul's outreach efforts, saying that South Korea "cannot be a diplomatic partner."
Court orders Ex-Colombian President Uribe released from house arrest
World News // 10 hours ago
Court orders Ex-Colombian President Uribe released from house arrest
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Colombia appeals court has ordered the release of former President Alvro Uribe from house arrest as he challenges his historic bribery and fraud conviction.
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
World News // 3 days ago
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hours after Air Canada flight attendants went on strike and the airline paused all flights, Canada's government intervened and ordered operations to resume.
U.S. adds products to list at risk of Uyghur forced labor
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. adds products to list at risk of Uyghur forced labor
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The actions are the latest under the Uyghur Forced Labor Act, which seeks to pressure China and companies using forced labor by the minority group.

