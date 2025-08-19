Trending
World News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 8:45 AM

Britian backs down on demand for 'backdoor' access to Apple data

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
The United Kingdom backed down on demand for “backdoor” access to Apple users' data. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The United Kingdom backed down on demand for “backdoor” access to Apple users' data. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Britain backed down on demand for "backdoor" access to Apple users' data, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

Gabbard wrote in a post on X that the British government agreed to drop the request for access to Apple's encrypted data after discussions between the new nations.

"Over the past few months, I've been working closely with our partners in the U.K., alongside [President Doanld Trump] and [Vice President JD Vance], to ensure Americans' private data remains private and our Constitutional rights and civil liberties are protected," Gabbad wrote. "As a result, the UK has agreed to drop its mandate for Apple to provide a 'back door' that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties."

In February, Apple pulled its Advanced Data Protection end-to-end iCloud encryption from British customers' devices after the government requested access to the data. Following the events of the British government pressuring Apple to build a "backdoor" to allow government authorities to access user iCloud data.

It was not immediately clear whether Apple would restore access to British users following the agreement.

Apple cannot view the data of its customers who have activated its advanced data protection.

"We have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services, and we never will," the company said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israel protests calling for Gaza peace deal shut main Tel Aviv freeway
World News // 11 minutes ago
Israel protests calling for Gaza peace deal shut main Tel Aviv freeway
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza took to the streets for a third day, urging the government to accept a new deal with Hamas before it was too late.
Flight attendants' union, Air Canada reach tentative deal
World News // 14 minutes ago
Flight attendants' union, Air Canada reach tentative deal
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Air Canada and the union representing Canadian flight attendants have reached a tentative deal to end the strike that started Saturday. It will resume flights.
Kim Jong Un condemns U.S-South Korea drills as 'will to ignite war'
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un condemns U.S-South Korea drills as 'will to ignite war'
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise could "ignite a war" and called for the rapid expansion of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
World News // 16 hours ago
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The stepson of the presumed next king of Norway was charged Monday on multiple offenses, including rape.
Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002
World News // 14 hours ago
Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002.
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
World News // 19 hours ago
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The desert bloom phenomenon is expected to return in the third week of September in Chile's Llanos de Challe National Park and surrounding areas, reaching its peak in October after early August rains in Atacama.
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
World News // 22 hours ago
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Spain's weather agency warned the public on Monday to be "cautious" of the "very high or extreme fire danger."
U.S. envoy: Israel must "comply" after Lebanon's "first step" to disarm Hezbollah
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. envoy: Israel must "comply" after Lebanon's "first step" to disarm Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel's turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah.
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
World News // 22 hours ago
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A court in Hong Kong resumed the closing arguments in the criminal trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign powers.
Air Canada flight attendant's union bucks order to return to work
World News // 23 hours ago
Air Canada flight attendant's union bucks order to return to work
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Air Canada flight attendants continued their strike Monday after an order to return to work by the Canadian government. The union has defied the order.

Trending Stories

North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes

Follow Us