Trending
World News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 9:58 AM

Entire Swedish church set to be moved to avoid falling into a mine

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
The Kiruna Church in Sweden is being wheeled away from its original location to avoid damage form an expanding mine. Photo by Fedrik Sandberg/EPA
The Kiruna Church in Sweden is being wheeled away from its original location to avoid damage form an expanding mine. Photo by Fedrik Sandberg/EPA

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An entire Swedish church is set to be relocated to avoid damage from the expansion an iron ore mine underneath it.

The 113-year-old Kiruna Church has been uprooted and placed on a trailer and is expected to travel for two days.

Residents have started seeing cracks in buildings and roads in nearby areas as the underground iron ore mine, the largest in the world, expanded. Officials have begun moving buildings to a safe distance from the mine.

The relocation of the church began with a ceremony, with large crowds watching as the structure rolled forward.

Related

"It's a big crowd. People came not just from Kiruna and other parts of Sweden. I heard many different languages being spoken," said culture strategist Sofia Lagerlöf Mättää. "It's like history taking place in front of our eyes."

Project Manager Stefan Holmblad Johansson, said: "It's a historic event, a very big and complex operation, and we don't have a margin of error. But everything is under control."

Swedish Law states that mining cannot take place under buildings.

"There's no risk of people falling through cracks. But fissures would eventually damage the water, electricity, and sewage supply. People have to move before the infrastructure fails," chief executive officer of Kiruna's development company, Robert Ylitalo, explained.

One of the most delicate aspects in the church's interior is its great altar painting made by prine Eugen.

"It's glued directly onto a masonry wall, so it would have been difficult to remove without damage. So it will remain inside the church during the move, fully covered and stabilized. So will the organ with its 1,000 pipes," said Johansson.

The Kiruna Church was voted as Sweden's most beautiful pre-1950 building.

Latest Headlines

Israel protests calling for Gaza peace deal shut main Tel Aviv freeway
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel protests calling for Gaza peace deal shut main Tel Aviv freeway
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza took to the streets for a third day, urging the government to accept a new deal with Hamas before it was too late.
Flight attendants' union, Air Canada reach tentative deal
World News // 1 hour ago
Flight attendants' union, Air Canada reach tentative deal
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Air Canada and the union representing Canadian flight attendants have reached a tentative deal to end the strike that started Saturday. It will resume flights.
Britian backs down on demand for 'backdoor' access to Apple data
World News // 2 hours ago
Britian backs down on demand for 'backdoor' access to Apple data
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom backed down on demand for "backdoor" access to Apple user's data.
Kim Jong Un condemns U.S-South Korea drills as 'will to ignite war'
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un condemns U.S-South Korea drills as 'will to ignite war'
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise could "ignite a war" and called for the rapid expansion of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
World News // 18 hours ago
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The stepson of the presumed next king of Norway was charged Monday on multiple offenses, including rape.
Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002
World News // 15 hours ago
Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002.
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
World News // 21 hours ago
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The desert bloom phenomenon is expected to return in the third week of September in Chile's Llanos de Challe National Park and surrounding areas, reaching its peak in October after early August rains in Atacama.
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
World News // 23 hours ago
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Spain's weather agency warned the public on Monday to be "cautious" of the "very high or extreme fire danger."
U.S. envoy: Israel must 'comply' after Lebanon's 'first step' to disarm Hezbollah
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. envoy: Israel must 'comply' after Lebanon's 'first step' to disarm Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel's turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah.
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
World News // 1 day ago
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A court in Hong Kong resumed the closing arguments in the criminal trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign powers.

Trending Stories

North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes

Follow Us