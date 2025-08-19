Trending
Aug. 19, 2025 / 4:51 PM

Finnish lawmaker dies by suicide in Helsinki parliament building

Eemeli Peltonen, 30, recently posted to social media that he was recuperating from an infection caused by "a kidney problem."

By Lisa Hornung
The Finnish Parliament building is pictured in Helsinki earlier this month. A lawmaker and member of parliament died in the Parliament House during the summer recess, according to Helsinki Police reports. Photo by Kimmo Brandt/EPA
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Finnish member of parliament was found dead in the parliament building in Helsinki on Tuesday in an apparent suicide.

Eemeli Peltonen, 30, had been in parliament since 2023.

The parliament is in its summer recess, but Prime Minister Petteri Orpo suspended all political work on Tuesday as a show of respect. Orpo also held a minute's silence for Peltonen, public broadcaster YLE said.

Peltonen was a member of the Social Democrat party.

Related

"He was a much-loved member of our community and we will miss him deeply. A young life has ended far too early," Tytti Tuppurainen, chair of the Social Democratic parliamentary group, said in a statement.

Parliament speaker Jussi Halla-aho said in a post on X that Peltonen was a "well-liked colleague who was respected across party lines."

Police were called to the parliament building in Helsinki on Tuesday morning, and Peltonen's death was confirmed a few hours later in an official parliamentary statement.

Police said they suspected no foul play.

Peltonen represented the southern region of Uusimaa. At 18, he was elected as a city counselor for the town of Jarvenpaa. When he was 22 he was elected chairman of the city board -- the youngest person to hold the title, media reported at the time.

Peltonen posted on his social media accounts in June that he had been "away from a lot of parliamentary work in the last weeks" because he had "a kidney problem" that led to an infection. He explained that he was being treated with "an intravenous antibiotic cure in Meilahti [a Helsinki suburb], which takes its time."

"I'm already discharged from hospital, but due to the situation I'm on summer sick leave and I'm now fully focused on recovering from the illness," he wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support.

