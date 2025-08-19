Trending
World News
Aug. 19, 2025 / 12:04 PM

Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wins parliament seat

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre won a seat in Canada's House of Commons on Monday. Photo by Kamara Morozuk/EPA
Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre won a seat in Canada's House of Commons on Monday. Photo by Kamara Morozuk/EPA

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has returned to the country's House of Commons after winning a special election.

"Back in the saddle," Poilievre posted to X Tuesday.

The election is known in Canada as a by-election, which are held to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. The federal by-election was held in the Alberta riding, or electoral district, of Battle River-Crowfoot after Conservative Damien Kurek, elected in April, stepped down in June to give Poilievre an opportunity to regain a seat.

Poilievre lost the seat in the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton he held since 2004 in April to Liberal Party member Bruce Fanjoy.

Poilievre overwhelmingly won the deeply Conservative Battle River-Crowfoot by 80.4 %, defeating 213 other candidates, most of whom ran as Independents.

The Liberal Party won its fourth consecutive government in April, led by Mark Carney who was elected Canadian Prime Minister. The Liberal Party's victory was driven in part by anti-American sentiment inspired by President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats of annexation.

Regaining a seat gives Poilievre the opportunity to debate Carney in the House of Commons.

He used his victory speech Monday to attack Carney on issues such as the national deficit, gun rights, crime and the Liberal Party's intended electric vehicle mandate.

"Congratulations to Pierre Poilievre on returning to the House of Commons, and gaining the [honor] of representing the people of Battle River-Crowfoot in Parliament," Carney posted to social media Tuesday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Record bull auction bolsters Argentina's status in Brangus production
World News // 36 minutes ago
Record bull auction bolsters Argentina's status in Brangus production
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mafioso, an Argentine Brangus breeding bull, sold for $200,000 for 50% ownership -- the highest ever paid for the breed at a livestock auction in the country.
Entire Swedish church set to be moved to avoid falling into a mine
World News // 3 hours ago
Entire Swedish church set to be moved to avoid falling into a mine
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An entire Swedish church is set to be relocated to save it from being damaged by the expansion of the world's largest underground iron ore mine.
Israel protests calling for Gaza peace deal shut main Tel Aviv freeway
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel protests calling for Gaza peace deal shut main Tel Aviv freeway
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza took to the streets for a third day, urging the government to accept a new deal with Hamas before it was too late.
Flight attendants' union, Air Canada reach tentative deal
World News // 3 hours ago
Flight attendants' union, Air Canada reach tentative deal
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Air Canada and the union representing Canadian flight attendants have reached a tentative deal to end the strike that started Saturday. It will resume flights.
Britian backs down on demand for 'backdoor' access to Apple data
World News // 4 hours ago
Britian backs down on demand for 'backdoor' access to Apple data
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom backed down on demand for "backdoor" access to Apple user's data.
Kim Jong Un condemns U.S-South Korea drills as 'will to ignite war'
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un condemns U.S-South Korea drills as 'will to ignite war'
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise could "ignite a war" and called for the rapid expansion of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
World News // 20 hours ago
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The stepson of the presumed next king of Norway was charged Monday on multiple offenses, including rape.
Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002
World News // 17 hours ago
Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Argentina's science, technology budget falls to lowest level since 2002.
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
World News // 22 hours ago
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The desert bloom phenomenon is expected to return in the third week of September in Chile's Llanos de Challe National Park and surrounding areas, reaching its peak in October after early August rains in Atacama.
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Spain's weather agency warned the public on Monday to be "cautious" of the "very high or extreme fire danger."

Trending Stories

Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
U.S. Air Force chief of staff resigns early
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Trump works to broker bilateral meeting between Putin, Zelensky
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes
DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change
DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change

Follow Us