World News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Bolivia heads to presidential run-off between right-leaning candidates

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Rodrigo Paz Pereira, candidate for the Presidency of Bolivia from the Christian Democratic Party, celebrates with supporters in La Paz, Bolivia, on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Paz Pereira is headed to an October run-off election after finishing with the most votes in Sunday's election. Photo by Luis Gandarillas/EPA
Rodrigo Paz Pereira, candidate for the Presidency of Bolivia from the Christian Democratic Party, celebrates with supporters in La Paz, Bolivia, on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Paz Pereira is headed to an October run-off election after finishing with the most votes in Sunday's election. Photo by Luis Gandarillas/EPA

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Bolivia is headed to a presidential run-off election between a center-right politician and a right-wing candidate after voters on Sunday rejected another term of the Movement for Socialism, which has governed the country for nearly two decades.

According to preliminary results from the South America nation's election commission, Sen. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, 57, of the Christian Democratic Party, had 1.6 million votes for 32.1% of the vote share, followed by former rightwing interim President Jorge Quiroga, 65, who garnered 1.3 million votes for 26.8% of the vote tally.

Neither received enough votes to win the election outright, necessitating a run-off in October, as was widely anticipated.

Eduardo del Castillo, 36, candidate for the ruling Movement for Socialism, finished sixth in a contest of eight candidates, with 159,769 votes, for a little more than 3% of of the vote.

Related

More than 5 million eligible voters in the country of 12.4 million cast ballots, the election commission said.

"I want to thank all the men and women who made this possible and gave a voice to those of us who had none, who didn't appear in the polls, who didn't exist," Pereira said in his victory speech in the Bolivian capital of La Paz, The Guardian reported.

"We will fight corruption head on, dammit!"

Pereira's lead comes as a surprise as polls showed businessman Samuel Doria Medina, 66, of the National Unity Front party, was the frontrunner, according to the BBC.

The election commission shows Medina finished third with a little more than 1 million votes and a hair shy of 20% of the vote count.

Pereira, son of former President Jaime Paz Zamora, who served from 1989 to 1993, campaigned on ending corruption and redistributing central government funds to the regions.

The run-off will see the country elect a non-socialist leader since 2006, when the country elected union organizer Evo Morales its first indigenous president, who served until his resignation amid protests over voting irregularities in 2019. MAS party member Jeanine Anez became interim president until 2020, when Luis Arce Catacora was elected president.

The unpopular Arce decided not to run for re-election.

Sunday's vote comes as the country is experiencing an economic crisis, with the New York-based Foundation for Economic Education libertarian think tank saying its economy is on the brink of collapse.

The election is seen as a repudiation of MAS and the election of a right-wing leader could see closer Bolivia-U.S. ties.

A U.S. Congressional Research Service report published just a few days ahead of Sunday's election states that under MAS administrations, Bolivia has strengthen ties with China, Russia and Iran, while expressing support for authoritative governments Venezuela and Cuba.

Platforms of Bolivia's right-leaning candidates suggest a distancing from such countries and prioritization of relations with democratic nations.

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea kick off summertime joint military exercise
World News // 23 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea kick off summertime joint military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off their annual summertime joint military exercise on Monday, amid efforts by Seoul to improve relations with North Korea.
As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, protesters demand rights
World News // 1 hour ago
As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, protesters demand rights
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Jakarta's Kamisan protesters hold vigils, demanding justice for human rights abuses and resisting government's attempt to reshape Indonesia's official history.
Qantas ordered to pay record fine over COVID-19 layoffs
World News // 3 hours ago
Qantas ordered to pay record fine over COVID-19 layoffs
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An Australian court on Monday fined national flag carrier Qantas nearly $60 million for illegally firing more than 1,800 ground workers and then outsourcing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
World News // 18 hours ago
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Seven European leaders will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump in a bid to end the war against Russia.
Air Canada delays flight resumption after back-to-work order defied
World News // 14 hours ago
Air Canada delays flight resumption after back-to-work order defied
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Air Canada on Sunday delayed plans to resume limited operations after flight attendants defied a government-mandated back-to-work order and binding arbitration.
Anti-corruption protesters burn Serbian ruling party offices
World News // 14 hours ago
Anti-corruption protesters burn Serbian ruling party offices
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Anti-corruption protesters in Serbia set fire to the Valjevo offices of the country's ruling political party, city leaders said, amid clashes sparked by the deadly collapse of a rail station in November.
Israelis strike, protest in call for release of hostages, end of war
World News // 15 hours ago
Israelis strike, protest in call for release of hostages, end of war
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A nationwide strike commenced in Israel as several hundred thousand people protested, demanding the government secure the release of 50 hostages still in Gaza held by the militant group Hamas.
Zelensky to meet with Trump after U.S. stance shifts to end war
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky to meet with Trump after U.S. stance shifts to end war
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with President Donald Trump after the U.S. president and Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't reach a deal.
European Commission intervenes as wildfires kill at least 7 in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission intervenes as wildfires kill at least 7 in Spain
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission is deploying firefighting aircraft to Spain, where at least seven have died as 14 wildfires have flared amid a European heat wave.
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
World News // 1 day ago
Air Canada ordered to resume operations during binding arbitration
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hours after Air Canada flight attendants went on strike and the airline paused all flights, Canada's government intervened and ordered operations to resume.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
Air Canada delays flight resumption after back-to-work order defied
Air Canada delays flight resumption after back-to-work order defied

Follow Us