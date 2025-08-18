World News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 10:14 AM

Russian strikes kill 13 in Ukraine before Trump, Zelensky talks

By Ian Stark
At least 13 people were killed in a wave of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA
At least 13 people were killed in a wave of Russian strikes throughout Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials announced 13 people died and several more were injured in Russian attacks launched before world leaders meet at the White House on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media Monday that a Russian drone attack launched Sunday evening against the city of Kharkiv killed seven, including a girl less than two years old.

"Dozens have been injured, including children," he said.

Zelensky also said missile strikes killed three in the city of Zaporizhzhia, and left 20 wounded.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense further announced Monday that three were killed and seven were injured in overnight air attacks on the country's Donetsk region, and that two were wounded in the country's Kherson region.

Governor of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast Oleg Grigorov announced on Telegram Sunday a missile attack caused damage to Sumy State University and several civilian structures but didn't cause any casualties.

Zelensky, who arrived in Washington, D.C. Sunday, called the overnight attacks "a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike."

"They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war," he added.

Zelensky is to meet Monday with President Donald Trump, as well as delegates from The European Union and NATO plus leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Finland.

He posted Sunday to X that while he feels all to be present seek the war to end soon, concessions of captured territory cannot be given to Russia like those made in the past following attacks on Ukraine.

"Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East, Zelensky said.

"Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack," he added. "Or when Ukraine was given so-called 'security guarantees' in 1994, but they didn't work."

The United States, Russia and Ukraine made an agreement in 1994, in which the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine were to be respected after it returned its nuclear arsenal to Russia following its departure from the Soviet Union.

"I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance," Zelensky further stated.

"Russia must end this war, which it itself started," he added. "And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace."

