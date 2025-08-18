Trending
World News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 4:53 PM

Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes

Son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, given 4 rape charges.

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Marius Borg Hoiby (L) and Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) attend a June 2022 government event in Oslo, Norway. Norwegian police arrested Hoiby at the end of last year on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and other charges. File Photo by Lise Aserud/EPA
Marius Borg Hoiby (L) and Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) attend a June 2022 government event in Oslo, Norway. Norwegian police arrested Hoiby at the end of last year on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and other charges. File Photo by Lise Aserud/EPA

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The stepson of the presumed next king of Norway was charged Monday on multiple offenses, including rape.

Marius Borg Hobby, the 27-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, was charged with 32 offenses and four counts of rape by Norwegian authorities.

"Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence," Hoiby's co-attorney Petar Sekulic told The Guardian.

At least four different women stepped forward with rape allegations that extended from 2018 to last year, which included domestic abuse of an ex-lover and illegally filming a number of different women without consent.

Related

It was first revealed in November that an untitled would-be royal was under suspicion and allegedly "attacked" a 20-year-old woman in a "psychologically and physically" harmful way, according to Norwegian outlet Se og Hor.

He was later arrested on preliminary charges that included violating a restraining order and driving without a license.

On Monday, Sekulic added that Hoiby will later "present a detailed account of his version of events before the court."

Hoiby, who holds no place in line to throne, became connected to the Norwegian royal house of Glucksburg via marriage in 2001 when his mother married the son and second eldest child of Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

He also faces charges of harassment of police and other traffic violations.

A trial is expected for early next year and Hoiby could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the more serious rape charges.

Latest Headlines

Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
World News // 2 hours ago
Atacama Desert bloom phenomenon to return in mid-September
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The desert bloom phenomenon is expected to return in the third week of September in Chile's Llanos de Challe National Park and surrounding areas, reaching its peak in October after early August rains in Atacama.
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
World News // 5 hours ago
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Spain's weather agency warned the public on Monday to be "cautious" of the "very high or extreme fire danger."
U.S. envoy: Israel must "comply" after Lebanon's "first step" to disarm Hezbollah
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. envoy: Israel must "comply" after Lebanon's "first step" to disarm Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel's turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah.
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
World News // 5 hours ago
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A court in Hong Kong resumed the closing arguments in the criminal trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign powers.
Air Canada flight attendant's union bucks order to return to work
World News // 6 hours ago
Air Canada flight attendant's union bucks order to return to work
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Air Canada flight attendants continued their strike Monday after an order to return to work by the Canadian government. The union has defied the order.
Russian strikes kill 13 in Ukraine before Trump, Zelensky talks
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian strikes kill 13 in Ukraine before Trump, Zelensky talks
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials announced 13 people died and several more were injured in Russian attacks launched before world leaders meet at the White House on Monday.
Google to pay $360M in Australia for Android preinstallation deals
World News // 8 hours ago
Google to pay $360M in Australia for Android preinstallation deals
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced Monday that Google must pay after having admitted to making monopolistic preinstallation deals with Android manufacturers.
U.S., South Korea kick off summertime joint military exercise
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., South Korea kick off summertime joint military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off their annual summertime joint military exercise on Monday, amid efforts by Seoul to improve relations with North Korea.
As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, protesters demand rights
World News // 11 hours ago
As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, protesters demand rights
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Jakarta's Kamisan protesters hold vigils, demanding justice for human rights abuses and resisting government's attempt to reshape Indonesia's official history.
Bolivia heads to presidential run-off between right-leaning candidates
World News // 11 hours ago
Bolivia heads to presidential run-off between right-leaning candidates
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Bolivia is headed to a presidential run-off election between a center-right politician and a right-wing candidate after voters on Sunday rejected another term of the Movement for Socialism.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system

Follow Us