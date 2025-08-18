Stepson of Norway's next king charged in rape, other crimes

Marius Borg Hoiby (L) and Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) attend a June 2022 government event in Oslo, Norway. Norwegian police arrested Hoiby at the end of last year on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and other charges. File Photo by Lise Aserud/EPA

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The stepson of the presumed next king of Norway was charged Monday on multiple offenses, including rape.

Marius Borg Hobby, the 27-year-old son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, was charged with 32 offenses and four counts of rape by Norwegian authorities.

"Our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence," Hoiby's co-attorney Petar Sekulic told The Guardian.

At least four different women stepped forward with rape allegations that extended from 2018 to last year, which included domestic abuse of an ex-lover and illegally filming a number of different women without consent.

It was first revealed in November that an untitled would-be royal was under suspicion and allegedly "attacked" a 20-year-old woman in a "psychologically and physically" harmful way, according to Norwegian outlet Se og Hor.

He was later arrested on preliminary charges that included violating a restraining order and driving without a license.

On Monday, Sekulic added that Hoiby will later "present a detailed account of his version of events before the court."

Hoiby, who holds no place in line to throne, became connected to the Norwegian royal house of Glucksburg via marriage in 2001 when his mother married the son and second eldest child of Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

He also faces charges of harassment of police and other traffic violations.

A trial is expected for early next year and Hoiby could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the more serious rape charges.