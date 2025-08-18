Trending
World News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 11:30 AM

U.S. envoy: Israel must "comply" after Lebanon's "first step" to disarm Hezbollah

By Dalal Saoud
Share with X
U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel’s turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah. File Pool photo by Anthony Behar/UPI
U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel’s turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah. File Pool photo by Anthony Behar/UPI | License Photo

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday that it is now Israel's turn to comply with the cease-fire agreement reached last November to end the war with Hezbollah, now that Lebanon has taken "the first step" toward disarming the Iran-backed militant group.

Barrack, who met with Lebanon's top officials in Beirut, hailed the cabinet for endorsing earlier this month the objectives of a U.S.-proposed plan to disarm Hezbollah and for tasking the Army with preparing a plan to enforce a state monopoly on weapons by the end of the year.

"This is a Lebanese decision that requires Israel's cooperation," he said after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace.

He added, "There's always a step-by-step approach, but I think the Lebanese government has done their part; they've taken the first step... Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake."

Asked whether Israel is then expected to stop its violations and pullout from occupied parts of south Lebanon, Barrack said this was "the next step," noting the need for Israel's "participation" and for an economic plan "for prosperity, restoration and renovation of everybody."

"You can't just take something and not give anything," he said.

Israel refused to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon in accordance with the U.S.- and French-brokered cease-fire agreement of Nov. 27, retaining five strategic positions and continuing to strike suspected Hezbollah sites, resulting in the deaths of additional operatives and civilians.

Despite the Lebanese Army taking control of most Hezbollah positions and facilities, pushing the group away from the Israeli border, and preventing any military presence south of the Litani River, Israel continued to insist on Hezbollah's complete disarmament.

Hezbollah, significantly weakened during the 14-month war and reportedly having lost the bulk of its military capabilities, refrained from retaliating against Israel's continued attacks but refused to yield to pressure to fully disarm, insisting it would not do so as long as Israel violates the cease-fire accord.

Barrack clarified that there has been "no American proposal to Israel and they have not negated anything," explaining that Washington has been discussing first with Lebanon to know its position and was in the process of holding the same discussions with Israel now.

He tried to assure Lebanon's Shiite community, saying Hezbollah was part of the Shiite population who "have to see what is in store for them; what's the option and what's a better alternative than the alternative they have."

He expressed optimism "to see progress on all sides" in the next few weeks, saying it would mean "a better life for the people" and "at least the beginning of a roadway to a different kind of dialogue" in the region.

Lebanon's decision to set a timeline for Hezbollah disarmament was mainly motivated by the risk of another devastating war with Israel and of losing well-needed funds to rebuild its war-devastated regions.

President Aoun told Barrack that "the other parties" would need to adhere "to the contents" of the plan agreed upon with Washington; secure greater support for the Lebanese Army and accelerate the internationally backed efforts to launch the reconstruction process in the war-ravaged areas.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who also met the U.S. envoy, emphasized the need for the U.S. to assume its responsibility in pressuring Israel to halt its hostile actions, withdraw from the five occupied points, and release Lebanese detainees captured during the war.

Salam stressed the importance of renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon at the end of this month, highlighting its role in reinforcing stability and assisting the Lebanese Army in extending state authority in the south.

He, moreover, called for a clear international commitment to convening a conference to support reconstruction and economic recovery in Lebanon, which the World Bank has estimated at $11 billion, while Lebanese officials put it at more than $14 billion.

House Speaker Nabih Berri, Hezbollah's main ally who negotiated the November 2024 cease-fire accord on its behalf, asked Barrack about Israel's commitment to the agreement and withdrawal from south Lebanon, saying: "This is the gateway to stability in Lebanon and an opportunity to begin the reconstruction process in preparation for the return of residents to their towns."

The Hezbollah-Israel war, which killed and wounded more than 21,500 people, displaced over 1.2 million people, damaged or destroyed nearly 64,000 buildings and disrupted education for hundreds of thousands of students, according to a U.N. report.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
World News // 59 minutes ago
Four dead as wildfires rage in Spain and Europe
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Spain's weather agency warned the public on Monday to be "cautious" of the "very high or extreme fire danger."
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
World News // 1 hour ago
Trial of Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai resumes closing arguments
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A court in Hong Kong resumed the closing arguments in the criminal trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai on charges of sedition and collusion with foreign powers.
Air Canada flight attendant's union bucks order to return to work
World News // 1 hour ago
Air Canada flight attendant's union bucks order to return to work
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Air Canada flight attendants continued their strike Monday after an order to return to work by the Canadian government. The union has defied the order.
Russian strikes kill 13 in Ukraine before Trump, Zelensky talks
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian strikes kill 13 in Ukraine before Trump, Zelensky talks
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials announced 13 people died and several more were injured in Russian attacks launched before world leaders meet at the White House on Monday.
Google to pay $360M in Australia for Android preinstallation deals
World News // 4 hours ago
Google to pay $360M in Australia for Android preinstallation deals
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Australian government announced Monday that Google must pay after having admitted to making monopolistic preinstallation deals with Android manufacturers.
U.S., South Korea kick off summertime joint military exercise
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., South Korea kick off summertime joint military exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off their annual summertime joint military exercise on Monday, amid efforts by Seoul to improve relations with North Korea.
As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, protesters demand rights
World News // 7 hours ago
As Indonesia marks 80 years of independence, protesters demand rights
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Jakarta's Kamisan protesters hold vigils, demanding justice for human rights abuses and resisting government's attempt to reshape Indonesia's official history.
Bolivia heads to presidential run-off between right-leaning candidates
World News // 7 hours ago
Bolivia heads to presidential run-off between right-leaning candidates
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Bolivia is headed to a presidential run-off election between a center-right politician and a right-wing candidate after voters on Sunday rejected another term of the Movement for Socialism.
Qantas ordered to pay record fine over COVID-19 layoffs
World News // 9 hours ago
Qantas ordered to pay record fine over COVID-19 layoffs
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An Australian court on Monday fined national flag carrier Qantas nearly $60 million for illegally firing more than 1,800 ground workers and then outsourcing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
World News // 1 day ago
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Seven European leaders will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump in a bid to end the war against Russia.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV

Follow Us