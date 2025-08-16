Liverpool fan arrested for racist taunts at opposing player

Police in Britain have arrested a man from Liverpool who is accused of shouting racist comments at a player during a Premier League soccer game this week. Photo courtesy of Merseyside Police

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Britain have arrested a man from Liverpool who is accused of shouting racist comments at a player during a Premier League soccer game this week.

The 47-year-old man was identified and removed from stands at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool after yelling racist chants at visiting Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo, police confirmed in a media release.

Semenyo, who is Black, first reported the incident to the game's referee who then notified officials.

The game was briefly paused in the 29th minute while the fan was removed.

The game - a 4-2 Liverpool victory - was the first of the season for both teams.

"Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible," Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton said in the police statement.

"There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately, so we can take the necessary action like we did this evening."

The Premier League said it would also launch its own investigation.

"Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against Bournemouth. We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football," the home team said in a statement issued through police.

Semenyo on Saturday addressed the issue on social media.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together," Semenyo, who is from Chelsea but represents Ghana internationally, wrote on Instagram.

"To my Bournemouth team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most."