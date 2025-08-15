Trending
World News
Aug. 15, 2025 / 12:14 PM

Spain warns of 'extreme fire danger' amid heat wave

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Spain on Friday warned of “very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country,” as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees. Photo by Eliseo Trigo/EPA-EFE
Spain on Friday warned of “very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country,” as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees. Photo by Eliseo Trigo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Spain on Friday warned of "very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country," as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The danger will remain at very high or extreme levels during the weekend and Monday, days when the heatwave affecting us since the beginning of the month continues," AEMET, the state weather association, said on X Friday.

Wildfires in the European country have already consumed approximately 580 square miles of land, leading to seven deaths.

"Today will once again be a very tough day, with an extreme risk of new fires," Spanish President Pedro Sanchez wrote on X Friday.

"The government remains fully committed with all resources to stop the fire. Thank you, always, to those who fight on the front line to protect us."

The flames have forced the closures of highways and rail systems in parts of the country, including the train connecting the northern Spanish region of Galicia to the capital of Madrid.

Neighboring Greece and Portugal are dealing with similar weather conditions.

Spain's total makes up around a quarter of the 2,429 square miles burned by wildfires across Europe, roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

On Thursday, the European Union sent two planes to help fight wildfires in Spain, under a reciprocal agreement. Spain is the fifth country so far this year to ask for help under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with Bulgaria, Montenegro and Albania also seeking assistance.

One of those countries, Greece, is dealing with a fire on the Greek island of Chios, which is largely without water and electricity.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Flash floods kill almost 200 in Pakistan, Kashmir
World News // 14 minutes ago
Flash floods kill almost 200 in Pakistan, Kashmir
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Heavy monsoon floods have killed at least 194 people in the last 24 hours in flash floods and landslides in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- In an address at the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for remorse over Japan's actions during World War II.
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The trial of Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong media mogul, are postponed for a few days due to issues with the 77-year-old's heart. Closing arguments are set for Monday.
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
World News // 2 hours ago
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both in the air early Friday en route to their highly anticipated Ukraine summit in Alaska
U.N. global plastics pollution summit ends without agreement in Geneva
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. global plastics pollution summit ends without agreement in Geneva
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- International negotiations to end plastic pollution involving more than 180 countries in Switzerland fell apart after oil-rich nations vetoed production cuts.
South Korea's Lee says no plans for 'unification by absorption' with North
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea's Lee says no plans for 'unification by absorption' with North
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged to "respect" North Korea's political system and said Seoul would not seek unilateral reunification in a speech to mark Liberation Day.
South Korea's Pinkfong wins 'Baby Shark' copyright fight
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea's Pinkfong wins 'Baby Shark' copyright fight
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A popular "Baby Shark" song that South Korea's young children adore and their parents often find annoying is not plagiarized, South Korea's highest court ruled.
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
World News // 20 hours ago
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said his goal is to save Ukrainian and Russian lives during Friday's peace summit that will be held at a military base in Alaska.
Former commando charged with driving into crowd gets 24 new counts
World News // 1 day ago
Former commando charged with driving into crowd gets 24 new counts
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The man charged with purposely driving into a crowd at a football team win in May was charged Thursday with 24 new counts, a pair of which involve babies.
Guyana faces elections amid oil boom, Maduro's threats
World News // 1 day ago
Guyana faces elections amid oil boom, Maduro's threats
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has intensified rhetoric over a territorial claim to the Essequibo, which makes up more than 60% of Guyana's territory

Trending Stories

Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30
Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30
National Guard troops patrol D.C. streets, sweep homeless camps
National Guard troops patrol D.C. streets, sweep homeless camps
Hunter Biden won't apologize for linking Melania Trump to Epstein
Hunter Biden won't apologize for linking Melania Trump to Epstein
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
Cadillac's Elevated Velocity crossover EV promotes performance, luxury
Cadillac's Elevated Velocity crossover EV promotes performance, luxury

Follow Us