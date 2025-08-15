Spain warns of 'extreme fire danger' amid heat wave

Spain on Friday warned of “very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country,” as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees. Photo by Eliseo Trigo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Spain on Friday warned of "very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country," as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The danger will remain at very high or extreme levels during the weekend and Monday, days when the heatwave affecting us since the beginning of the month continues," AEMET, the state weather association, said on X Friday.

Wildfires in the European country have already consumed approximately 580 square miles of land, leading to seven deaths.

"Today will once again be a very tough day, with an extreme risk of new fires," Spanish President Pedro Sanchez wrote on X Friday.

"The government remains fully committed with all resources to stop the fire. Thank you, always, to those who fight on the front line to protect us."

The flames have forced the closures of highways and rail systems in parts of the country, including the train connecting the northern Spanish region of Galicia to the capital of Madrid.

Neighboring Greece and Portugal are dealing with similar weather conditions.

Spain's total makes up around a quarter of the 2,429 square miles burned by wildfires across Europe, roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

On Thursday, the European Union sent two planes to help fight wildfires in Spain, under a reciprocal agreement. Spain is the fifth country so far this year to ask for help under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with Bulgaria, Montenegro and Albania also seeking assistance.

One of those countries, Greece, is dealing with a fire on the Greek island of Chios, which is largely without water and electricity.