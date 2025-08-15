Trending
World News
Aug. 15, 2025 / 1:45 PM

Air traffic at airport in Britain halted after jets clip wings

By Simon Corlett
Two easyJet planes clipped wings on the ground at Manchester Airport in Britain Friday morning leading to a temporary halt of ground traffic, although no injuries were reported. File Photo (2020) by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Two planes clipped wings at Manchester Airport in Britain on Friday, briefly pausing flight operations on the ground at the facility, officials confirmed.

No injuries were reported when the two easyJet planes collided on the ground at about 6:30 a.m. local time, an airport spokesperson said.

"We suspended operations briefly while they were assessed to see if they could taxi back to a stand, which they could so operations resumed after a few minutes," the airport said in a statement to reporters.

Both flights were set to depart the international airport, with one bound for Paris and the other headed to Gibraltar.

Britain-based easyJet is a multinational low-cost airline group. The company operates a fleet of 318 Airbus aircraft and boasts that it has "one of the youngest fleets in the industry."

The airline was working on re-booking affected passengers Friday, according to airport officials.

"EasyJet can confirm that the wing tips of two aircraft came into contact while taxiing to the runway at Manchester airport this morning. The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers while replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights," an easyJet spokesperson told The Guardian in a statement.

"We apologize to customers for the delay to their flights. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

Last weekend, a Delta Airlines flight clipped another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Erin becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season
World News // 5 minutes ago
Erin becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Erin has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season as it heads west toward the Leeward Islands and the Caribbean. It's expected to strengthen.
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
World News // 4 hours ago
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both in the air early Friday en route to their highly anticipated Ukraine summit in Alaska
Paraguay declares health emergency over measles outbreak
World News // 57 minutes ago
Paraguay declares health emergency over measles outbreak
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Paraguay has declared a health emergency with its first measles outbreak in a decade, with five unvaccinated children infected in the San Pedro department.
Hezbollah: Lebanon risks civil war if government enacts disarming plan
World News // 1 hour ago
Hezbollah: Lebanon risks civil war if government enacts disarming plan
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a warning to the Lebanese government against moving forward with its plan to disarm the Iran-backed militant group,
Flash floods kill almost 200 in Pakistan, Kashmir
World News // 1 hour ago
Flash floods kill almost 200 in Pakistan, Kashmir
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Heavy monsoon floods have killed at least 194 people in the last 24 hours in flash floods and landslides in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Spain warns of 'extreme fire danger' amid heat wave
World News // 1 hour ago
Spain warns of 'extreme fire danger' amid heat wave
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Spain on Friday warned of "very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country," as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- In an address at the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for remorse over Japan's actions during World War II.
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
World News // 3 hours ago
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The trial of Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong media mogul, are postponed for a few days due to issues with the 77-year-old's heart. Closing arguments are set for Monday.
U.N. global plastics pollution summit ends without agreement in Geneva
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. global plastics pollution summit ends without agreement in Geneva
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- International negotiations to end plastic pollution involving more than 180 countries in Switzerland fell apart after oil-rich nations vetoed production cuts.
South Korea's Lee says no plans for 'unification by absorption' with North
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea's Lee says no plans for 'unification by absorption' with North
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged to "respect" North Korea's political system and said Seoul would not seek unilateral reunification in a speech to mark Liberation Day.

