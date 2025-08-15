Trending
Erin becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along eastern U.S. beaches through next week.

By Lisa Hornung
Hurricane Erin is predicted to move over the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. It could cause problems on the east coast of the United States. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center
1 of 2 | Hurricane Erin is predicted to move over the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. It could cause problems on the east coast of the United States. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Erin has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season as it heads west toward the Leeward Islands and the Caribbean.

In its 10 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Erin was 205 miles east of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and moving toward the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph.

Marine warnings are in effect for the Atlantic, Caribbean and southwest Atlantic and the southwest North Atlantic.

The update said Puerto Rico and the northern Leeward Islands -- which include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Martin, St. Barts, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat -- should expect heavy rainfall Friday through Sunday. It could lead to flash and urban flooding, along with landslides and mudslides. Wind gusts or tropical storm-force winds are possible in rainbands over portions of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

While the threat of direct impacts in the Bahamas and the east coast of the United States appears to be gradually decreasing, forecasters say there is a significant risk of dangerous surf and rip currents along western Atlantic beaches next week.

Forecasters said Erin is in a favorable environment for strengthening, though there are still uncertainties. But, the global and regional hurricane models are in "good agreement" that Erin will become a powerful and increasingly large hurricane over the southwestern Atlantic.

The previous four named Atlantic storms this year were Andrea, Barry, Chantal and Dexter. None of them became hurricanes, and Chantal was the only one to make landfall in the United States, causing significant flooding in North Carolina.

Helene struck that state last year as a tropical storm, causing an estimated $53 billion in damage, after hitting western Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Four other hurricanes made landfall in the United States in 2024: Beryl, Debby, Francine and Milton.

