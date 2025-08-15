Trending
World News
Aug. 15, 2025 / 3:12 PM

Argentina raises death toll from tainted fentanyl to more than 100

By Macarena Hermosilla
Share with X
The government of Argentine President Javier Milei blamed blamed a local laboratory, HLB Pharma Group S.A., for the deaths of more than 100 people from contaminated fentanyl. Photo by Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA
The government of Argentine President Javier Milei blamed blamed a local laboratory, HLB Pharma Group S.A., for the deaths of more than 100 people from contaminated fentanyl. Photo by Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- More than 100 people are believed to have died from a batch of medical fentanyl that may have been contaminated, Argentina's government said in a statement from the presidential press office. The government blamed a local laboratory, HLB Pharma Group S.A., for the incident.

The tragedy, described as one of the most serious in the country's public health history, began with the distribution of vials contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria -- including Klebsiella pneumoniae and Ralstonia pickettii -- used in public and private hospitals across several regions since early 2025.

Although the first cases were detected in May, the death toll has continued to rise in recent days, reaching 96 confirmed deaths with at least nine more under investigation.

From the presidential palace, President Javier Milei's government said the company responsible, led by businessman Ariel García Furfaro, engaged in "criminal conduct" by allowing the defective product to be distributed.

Related

The presidential press office said more than 300,000 vials of the drug were produced, about 45,000 of which were administered before recall protocols were activated.

Unlike other critical medications, clinical-use fentanyl was not fully integrated into the national electronic tracking system, making it harder to detect the problem early and identify the health centers that received the contaminated vials.

In a public appearance, Milei turned the health emergency into a political issue by accusing the Kirchnerist movement of having "covered up" for the laboratory's owners for years.

Kirchnerism is a left-wing populist movement that blends Peronist nationalism with progressive social policies, economic interventionism and an emphasis on human rights

"This is a longtime partner of the previous regime. We will not allow impunity," Milei said. He also warned that his government will seek the recusal of the federal judge handling the case if the businessman is not immediately taken into custody.

The National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology said it had revoked the laboratory's authorization in February, but acknowledged there were failures in subsequent distribution controls.

So far, 24 people linked to the production and distribution of fentanyl have been identified as suspects in the court case. All are barred from leaving the country and have had their assets seized, though no formal charges have been filed.

At the same time, the victims' families are demanding justice. Patient organizations and health professionals have called for urgent reforms to the drug tracking system and a full audit of the health system's operations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In a press release, HLB Pharma Group said it is "at the disposal of the courts" and accused political and economic sectors of "opportunism" in carrying out a "media smear campaign" against the company.

The company also said that "contamination such as that reported by some media -- involving one or more multidrug-resistant bacteria typically found in a hospital setting in the same batch -- is simply not possible in a laboratory setting."

Latest Headlines

Hiker found dead after bear attack in mountain in Japan
World News // 3 minutes ago
Hiker found dead after bear attack in mountain in Japan
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man was found dead on a mountain of Japan's northernmost island on Friday, one day after the hiker was reported missing in a brown bear attack.
Erin becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season
World News // 1 hour ago
Erin becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Erin has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season as it heads west toward the Leeward Islands and the Caribbean. It's expected to strengthen.
Air traffic at airport in Britain halted after jets clip wings
World News // 1 hour ago
Air traffic at airport in Britain halted after jets clip wings
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Two planes clipped wings at Manchester Airport in Britain Friday, briefly pausing flight operations on the ground at the facility, officials confirmed.
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
World News // 5 hours ago
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both in the air early Friday en route to their highly anticipated Ukraine summit in Alaska
Paraguay declares health emergency over measles outbreak
World News // 2 hours ago
Paraguay declares health emergency over measles outbreak
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Paraguay has declared a health emergency with its first measles outbreak in a decade, with five unvaccinated children infected in the San Pedro department.
Hezbollah: Lebanon risks civil war if government enacts disarming plan
World News // 2 hours ago
Hezbollah: Lebanon risks civil war if government enacts disarming plan
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a warning to the Lebanese government against moving forward with its plan to disarm the Iran-backed militant group,
Flash floods kill almost 200 in Pakistan, Kashmir
World News // 3 hours ago
Flash floods kill almost 200 in Pakistan, Kashmir
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Heavy monsoon floods have killed at least 194 people in the last 24 hours in flash floods and landslides in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Spain warns of 'extreme fire danger' amid heat wave
World News // 3 hours ago
Spain warns of 'extreme fire danger' amid heat wave
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Spain on Friday warned of "very high or extreme fire danger in most of the country," as firefighters there continue battling 14 blazes in temperatures up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony
World News // 5 hours ago
Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- In an address at the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for remorse over Japan's actions during World War II.
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The trial of Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong media mogul, are postponed for a few days due to issues with the 77-year-old's heart. Closing arguments are set for Monday.

Trending Stories

Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30
Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30
National Guard troops patrol D.C. streets, sweep homeless camps
National Guard troops patrol D.C. streets, sweep homeless camps
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
LAX launches biometric identification for travelers
LAX launches biometric identification for travelers
Cadillac's Elevated Velocity crossover EV promotes performance, luxury
Cadillac's Elevated Velocity crossover EV promotes performance, luxury

Follow Us