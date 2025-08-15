Trending
World News
Aug. 15, 2025 / 10:29 AM

Japanese PM Ishiba calls for 'remorse' during WWII ceremony

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba offers flowers during the memorial service for the war dead of World War II marking the 80th anniversary at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 5 | Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba offers flowers during the memorial service for the war dead of World War II marking the 80th anniversary at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- In an address at the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for remorse over Japan's actions during World War II.

"Eighty years have now passed since the war ended," Ishiba said in a speech Friday that Japanese prime ministers deliver each year at the memorial. "Today, generations with no firsthand experience of war make up the great majority. We must never again repeat the horrors of war."

"We must never again lose our way," he added. "We must now take deeply into our hearts once again our remorse and also the lessons learned from that war."

His predecessors Shinzo Abe, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida hadn't mentioned the word "remorse" when they delivered the prime minister's address annually since Abe first left out the word from his speech in 2013.

Related

A tradition of including a recommendation of remorse had started with former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who in 1995, during the 50th anniversary of the end of the war, said in his address that he had "feelings of deep remorse" concerning Japanese past bellicosity.

He further offered an apology for Japan's past "colonial rule and aggression."

Murayama's 1995 address has since been viewed as an impactful speech known as "The Murayama Statement." Successive prime ministers had continued to mention remorse until Abe's 2013 presentation.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito also spoke during the ceremony Friday, and he too included the word and a need for repentance.

"Looking back on the long period of post-war peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated," he said.

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
World News // 29 minutes ago
Hong Kong press mogul Jimmy Lai's trial paused due to his heart issues
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The trial of Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong media mogul, are postponed for a few days due to issues with the 77-year-old's heart. Closing arguments are set for Monday.
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
World News // 59 minutes ago
Final preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway as clock ticks down
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both in the air early Friday en route to their highly anticipated Ukraine summit in Alaska
U.N. global plastics pollution summit ends without agreement in Geneva
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. global plastics pollution summit ends without agreement in Geneva
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- International negotiations to end plastic pollution involving more than 180 countries in Switzerland fell apart after oil-rich nations vetoed production cuts.
South Korea's Lee says no plans for 'unification by absorption' with North
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea's Lee says no plans for 'unification by absorption' with North
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged to "respect" North Korea's political system and said Seoul would not seek unilateral reunification in a speech to mark Liberation Day.
South Korea's Pinkfong wins 'Baby Shark' copyright fight
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korea's Pinkfong wins 'Baby Shark' copyright fight
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A popular "Baby Shark" song that South Korea's young children adore and their parents often find annoying is not plagiarized, South Korea's highest court ruled.
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
World News // 18 hours ago
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said his goal is to save Ukrainian and Russian lives during Friday's peace summit that will be held at a military base in Alaska.
Former commando charged with driving into crowd gets 24 new counts
World News // 22 hours ago
Former commando charged with driving into crowd gets 24 new counts
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The man charged with purposely driving into a crowd at a football team win in May was charged Thursday with 24 new counts, a pair of which involve babies.
Guyana faces elections amid oil boom, Maduro's threats
World News // 22 hours ago
Guyana faces elections amid oil boom, Maduro's threats
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has intensified rhetoric over a territorial claim to the Essequibo, which makes up more than 60% of Guyana's territory
Ukraine-Russia swap prisoners; one was kept for more than 10 years
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine-Russia swap prisoners; one was kept for more than 10 years
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia participated in a prisoner swap that released 84 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, with more swaps to come over the next few days.
Israel endorses West Bank settlement to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
World News // 1 day ago
Israel endorses West Bank settlement to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Israeli housing project in the West Bank mothballed since 2012 was revived by the finance minister in a quest to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.

Trending Stories

Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30
Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30
Hunter Biden won't apologize for linking Melania Trump to Epstein
Hunter Biden won't apologize for linking Melania Trump to Epstein
National Guard troops patrol D.C. streets, sweep homeless camps
National Guard troops patrol D.C. streets, sweep homeless camps
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
Trump, Putin announce aims for Alaska peace summit
King Fire prompts evacuations in California
King Fire prompts evacuations in California

Follow Us