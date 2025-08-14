Russia says it will restrict calls on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Russian media watchdog announced the country will restrict some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta, and Telegram, to fight criminal activity. File Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia plans to restrict some calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, saying the apps don't cooperate with the government to stop "deceit and fraud."

The apps are foreign-owned and encrypted, making it harder for governments to monitor what happens on the platforms.

"According to law enforcement agencies' information and numerous reports from citizens, the foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used for deceit and extortion and involvement of Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities. The repeated demands for countermeasures to be taken have been ignored by the owners of the messengers," the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, or Roskomnadzor, said on Wednesday in a statement, which was provided by the Russian News Agency, Interfax.

"The fight against criminals' calls is being conducted consistently," Roskomnadzor said.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, replied on X: "WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people. We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia."

"We're deeply concerned that blocking WhatsApp aims to take away the right to private and secure communication and push people in Russia onto less secure services to enable government surveillance," Meta said.

In 2018, Russia tried to block Telegram after the app wouldn't grant Russian security services access to users' messages, but it didn't work. The app's founder and CEO Pavel Durov refused.

In Russia it's nearly impossible to access the full internet without using a Virtual Private Network, but about half of people there don't know how to use one.