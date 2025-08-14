Trending
Aug. 14, 2025 / 10:37 AM / Updated at 11:12 AM

Israel endorses West Bank settlement to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state

By Paul Godfrey
Israel's Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, told a press conference in the West Bank on Thursday that he would remove the shackles from a controversial new settlement just East of Jerusalem, primarliy because it would put paid to the decades-long quest for a Palestinian state. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Israel's Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, told a press conference in the West Bank on Thursday that he would remove the shackles from a controversial new settlement just East of Jerusalem, primarliy because it would put paid to the decades-long quest for a Palestinian state. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Israel announced plans Thursday to revive a shelved a 3,400-home development in the West Bank that would seal it off from East Jerusalem and partition the occupied territory, effectively sinking the possiblilty of a Palestinian state.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right cabinet member who is under international sanctions and investigation by the International Criminal Court over the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements, said the so-called E1 project would "bury the idea of a Palestinian state."

The proposed development between East Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim, another Israeli settlement, has been on ice for more than a decade due to the international community's opposition to the settlements, which are illegal under international law, and in particular E1 because of the risk to efforts to find a solution to the Palestinian question.

"After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Ma'ale Adumim to Jerusalem. This is Zionism at its best -- building, settling and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel," Smotrich said.

Speaking at a news conference with settler leaders, Smotrich said the land in question was the rightful property of the Jewish people because it had been given to them by God.

The announcement came three days after Australia joined France, Canada, Britain, Portugal and Malta in pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood in September with Smotrich telling the BBC the nation they backed would never happen "because there is nothing to recognize and no one to recognize."

Smotrich's move drew on an identical playbook he and Defense Minister Israel Katz used in May when they signed off on 22 Jewish settlements, the most significant expansion of the Israeli presence in the occupied West Bank in decades.

The two ministers said the step granted the unofficial settlements with legal recognition from the government, with Katz saying it would "prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel."

The May 29 move came hours after the governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain issued a joint communique reaffirming their commitment to the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

