Trending
World News
Aug. 14, 2025 / 12:33 PM

Former commando charged with driving into crowd gets 24 new counts

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The man charged with ramming into a crowd of people celebrating a Liverpool FC win faced new charges in court on Thursday. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA
The man charged with ramming into a crowd of people celebrating a Liverpool FC win faced new charges in court on Thursday. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The man charged with purposely driving into a crowd celebrating a soccer win in May was charged Thursday with 24 new counts, a pair of which involve babies.

Former Royal Marine Paul Doyle has been charged with dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after 134 people were hurt when a car slammed into people celebrating a Liverpool Premier League title football win.

Among the new counts, two of the victims have been revealed to be babies, with five of the people allegedly struck by Doyle aged between six months and 17 years old.

Originally charged with seven counts relating to six people, the 24 added charges were applied before the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, raising the total against Doyle to 31.

Once in court, Judge Andrew Menary KC postponed the plea hearing to Sept. 4 due to Doyle's legal team not receiving an opportunity to review crucial evidence that was to be presented to the court. The eventual trial is expected to last around a month to resolve.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Guyana faces elections amid oil boom, Maduro's threats
World News // 1 hour ago
Guyana faces elections amid oil boom, Maduro's threats
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has intensified rhetoric over a territorial claim to the Essequibo, which makes up more than 60% of Guyana's territory
Ukraine-Russia swap prisoners; one was kept for more than 10 years
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine-Russia swap prisoners; one was kept for more than 10 years
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Russia participated in a prisoner swap that released 84 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, with more swaps to come over the next few days.
Israel endorses West Bank settlement to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel endorses West Bank settlement to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Israeli housing project in the West Bank mothballed since 2012 was revived by the finance minister in a quest to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state.
Air Canada cancels flights in prep for flight attendant strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Air Canada cancels flights in prep for flight attendant strike
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Air Canada has canceled most of its flights over the next few days to prepare for a strike by flight attendants. Some travelers may end up stranded as a result.
Uruguay could become first in Latin America to pass euthanasia laws
World News // 3 hours ago
Uruguay could become first in Latin America to pass euthanasia laws
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Uruguay's Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament, approved a bill on so-called "death with dignity" that would regulate euthanasia in some cases.
EU sending assistance for Spain wildfires
World News // 4 hours ago
EU sending assistance for Spain wildfires
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has sent two planes to assist Spain in taking care of wildfires, after Spain activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the first time ever for forest fires.
Russia says it will restrict calls on WhatsApp and Telegram
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia says it will restrict calls on WhatsApp and Telegram
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia plans to restrict some calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, saying the apps don't cooperate with the government to stop "deceit and fraud."
Japanese tea ceremony master Sen Genshitsu dies at 102
World News // 4 hours ago
Japanese tea ceremony master Sen Genshitsu dies at 102
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A grand master of Ursanke, a Japanese tea ceremony school, Sen Genshitsu died on Thursday at the age of 102.
Zelensky meets Starmer in Britain ahead of U.S.-Russia summit
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky meets Starmer in Britain ahead of U.S.-Russia summit
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Britain sought to keep Europe in the loop ahead of a U.S.-Russia summit on Ukraine with a highly publicized meeting between Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky.
North Korea denies loudspeaker removal, rejects Seoul outreach
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea denies loudspeaker removal, rejects Seoul outreach
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday denied Seoul's claim that the North had begun removing propaganda speakers inside the DMZ.

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding

Follow Us