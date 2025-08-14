Former commando charged with driving into crowd gets 24 new counts

The man charged with ramming into a crowd of people celebrating a Liverpool FC win faced new charges in court on Thursday. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The man charged with purposely driving into a crowd celebrating a soccer win in May was charged Thursday with 24 new counts, a pair of which involve babies.

Former Royal Marine Paul Doyle has been charged with dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after 134 people were hurt when a car slammed into people celebrating a Liverpool Premier League title football win.

Among the new counts, two of the victims have been revealed to be babies, with five of the people allegedly struck by Doyle aged between six months and 17 years old.

Originally charged with seven counts relating to six people, the 24 added charges were applied before the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, raising the total against Doyle to 31.

Once in court, Judge Andrew Menary KC postponed the plea hearing to Sept. 4 due to Doyle's legal team not receiving an opportunity to review crucial evidence that was to be presented to the court. The eventual trial is expected to last around a month to resolve.