Trending
World News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 3:18 PM

Travelers from Korea to Atlanta to get faster baggage screening

New system X-rays travelers' luggage and transmits the scans to Atlanta so border agents can see them while the passengers are in flight.

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Soon visitors from Seoul to Atlanta will be able to speed through the arrival process and more easily make their conneciton with the International Remote Baggage Screening Program. The program began in April in Los Angeles with visitors from Sydney. File Photo (2022) by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Soon visitors from Seoul to Atlanta will be able to speed through the arrival process and more easily make their conneciton with the International Remote Baggage Screening Program. The program began in April in Los Angeles with visitors from Sydney. File Photo (2022) by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Travelers from Seoul to Atlanta soon will be able to more-quickly travel through security and perhaps make their connections more easily, thanks to a new partnership with the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a collaboration with the Republic of Korea and aviation security authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The partnership expands CBP's International Remote Baggage Screening program, which allows passengers traveling from Incheon International Airport to enter the United States faster, a press release said.

"By leveraging advanced technology and enhancing our processes, we are driving innovation in air travel that adds an extra layer of security while streamlining the entry process for international travel," said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino in a statement.

The new IRBS system X-rays travelers' luggage and transmits the scans to Atlanta so CBP can see them while the passengers are in flight. This prevents the passengers from having to re-check their bags when they land in Atlanta, which can take significant time.

But CBP can still refer a passenger and their luggage for further inspection after landing.

The program was first announced in April 2025 and began operations at the Los Angeles International Airport for flights arriving from Sydney International Airport, in Australia.

Sabatino said in April that the program will eventually roll out to other airports and countries.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Petro government seeks OK for largest budget in Colombia's history
World News // 2 hours ago
Petro government seeks OK for largest budget in Colombia's history
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Colombia's Congress has begun to debate the 2026 national general budget bill, a proposal from President Gustavo Petro's government that totals $138.4 billion.
Chile's El Teniente copper mine resumes operations after fatal collapse
World News // 2 hours ago
Chile's El Teniente copper mine resumes operations after fatal collapse
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Chile's El Teniente division -- the world's largest underground copper mine -- has partially resumed operations after a collapse that killed six miners
Lebanon president to Iran official: no interference in internal affairs
World News // 4 hours ago
Lebanon president to Iran official: no interference in internal affairs
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected Wednesday "any interference" in his country's internal affairs, including the carrying of weapons by any groups.
Britain, Germany, France threat Iran sanctions over nuclear talks
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain, Germany, France threat Iran sanctions over nuclear talks
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Britain, Germany and France have told UN officials that snapback sanctions are on the table if Iran does not sit down to negotiate over its nuclear weaponry.
Britain urges police to release nationality of suspects in some crimes
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain urges police to release nationality of suspects in some crimes
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New national guidance in Britain said that police should consider releasing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects when they are charged in high-profile or sensitive cases.
Gildan acquires HanesBrands in $2.2 billion deal
World News // 5 hours ago
Gildan acquires HanesBrands in $2.2 billion deal
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Gildan and HanesBrand announced a merger agreement with a focus to strengthen its business in basic apparel on Wednesday.
New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia
World News // 5 hours ago
New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Prehistoric fossils have led to the discovery of an ancient whale species off the coast of Australia.
Israel says U.N. theatened to add it to its sexual violence blacklist
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel says U.N. theatened to add it to its sexual violence blacklist
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres wrote the Israeli envoy to the U.N., placing Israel on watch over sexual abuse in war claims and warning it faced being blacklisted.
Dunamu to partner with MB Bank to build Vietnam's 1st crypto exchange
World News // 6 hours ago
Dunamu to partner with MB Bank to build Vietnam's 1st crypto exchange
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Dunamu, which runs South Korea leading cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, will work with Vietnam's MB Bank to build that country's first digital asset platform.
At least 12 killed as Israeli operation to capture Gaza city ramps up
World News // 8 hours ago
At least 12 killed as Israeli operation to capture Gaza city ramps up
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An airstrike on Gaza City killed at least 12 people as the conflict entered a new phase with an Israeli offensive to rid the city of Hamas and free hostages.

Trending Stories

Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps

Follow Us