Travelers from Korea to Atlanta to get faster baggage screening

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Travelers from Seoul to Atlanta soon will be able to more-quickly travel through security and perhaps make their connections more easily, thanks to a new partnership with the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a collaboration with the Republic of Korea and aviation security authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The partnership expands CBP's International Remote Baggage Screening program, which allows passengers traveling from Incheon International Airport to enter the United States faster, a press release said.

"By leveraging advanced technology and enhancing our processes, we are driving innovation in air travel that adds an extra layer of security while streamlining the entry process for international travel," said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino in a statement.

The new IRBS system X-rays travelers' luggage and transmits the scans to Atlanta so CBP can see them while the passengers are in flight. This prevents the passengers from having to re-check their bags when they land in Atlanta, which can take significant time.

But CBP can still refer a passenger and their luggage for further inspection after landing.

The program was first announced in April 2025 and began operations at the Los Angeles International Airport for flights arriving from Sydney International Airport, in Australia.

Sabatino said in April that the program will eventually roll out to other airports and countries.