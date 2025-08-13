New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Prehistoric fossils have led to the discovery of an ancient whale species off the coast of Australia.

Scientists said the species, Janjucetus dullardi, is one of the earliest cousins of modern whales but was not an ocean giant, researchers from Museums Victoria Research Institute said.

The whale has been described as a fast, sharp-toothed predator about the size of a dolphin with a short snout, large forward-facing eyes and slicing teeth, according to a study.

"It's essentially a little whale with big eyes and a mouth full of sharp, slicing teeth. Imagine the shark-like version of a baleen whale, small and deceptively cute, but definitely not harmless," said Ruairidh Duncan, lead author of the study.

The ancient whale was named after a Victoria resident Ross Dullard found the fossil, a partial skull with ear bones and teeth, found in 2019 as he walked along the beach.

"This kind of public discovery and its reporting to the museum is vital," said Erich Fitzgerald, senior curator of vertebrate palaeontology at Museums Victoria Research Institute and senior author of the study. "Ross' discovery has unlocked an entire chapter of whale evolution we've never seen before. It's a reminder that world-changing fossils can be found in your own backyard."

The fossil fragments found belonged to a juvenile specimen that belonged to a group of whales known as mammalodontis, which lived 30 to 23 million years ago. These fragments mark the third known species from Victoria, and the fourth found worldwide. It was also the first of its kind to preserve both the teeth and inner ear structures.

"The findings demonstrate the power of our collections to unlock stories that change the way we understand life on Earth. Thanks to the generosity of the public and the expertise of our scientists," CEO and Director of Museums Victoria said. "Museums Victoria Research Institute is making globally significant contributions to evolutionary research. Discoveries like Janjucetus dullardi remind us that our collections are not just about the past they're shaping the future of science."