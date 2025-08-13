Trending
World News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 5:21 AM

Wife of South Korea's jailed ex-President Yoon arrested

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee (C), wife of impeached former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested late Tuesday after a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, Pool Photo by Yonhap/EPA
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Kim Keon Hee, the wife of ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested on a range of charges late Tuesday night, including stock price manipulation, accepting luxury goods in exchange for political favors and meddling in election nominations.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim after a hearing on Tuesday, special prosecutor Min Joong-ki's office said in a brief statement.

In granting the warrant, the court cited the risk of Kim destroying evidence, news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim's arrest marks the first time in South Korean history that a former president and his wife have been jailed.

Yoon, who was removed from office in April, is being held at the Seoul Detention Center on separate allegations related to his botched Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

Among the charges he faces is insurrection, which is punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Prosecutors allege that Kim made around $580,000 in a price-rigging scheme involving the stocks of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, between 2009 and 2012.

She is also accused of receiving Chanel handbags and a diamond necklace from the Unification Church via a shaman as a bribe for business favors.

A third charge claims the former presidential couple influenced candidate nominations for Yoon's People Power Party in local and parliamentary elections.

After questioning by the special counsel last week, Kim told reporters that she was sorry for "causing concern to the people," calling herself a "nobody." She has reportedly denied all allegations against her.

Kim is being held at the Nambu Detention Center in southwestern Seoul, separate from her husband.

She is expected to appear at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office on Thursday for questioning, according to local reports.

Uruguay launches national strategy to combat money laundering
World News // 16 hours ago
Uruguay launches national strategy to combat money laundering
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi's government has launched a national strategy to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons.
Google, Apple lose 'Fortnite' anticompetition lawsuit in Australia
World News // 17 hours ago
Google, Apple lose 'Fortnite' anticompetition lawsuit in Australia
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Fortnite is returning to Australians after a court decision said Google and Apple's dominance over the digital marketplace was anticompetitive.
Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest
World News // 18 hours ago
Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nepal will make climbing permits free for 97 of its Himalayan mountains to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces.
French nuclear power plant shut down due to swarm of jellyfish
World News // 19 hours ago
French nuclear power plant shut down due to swarm of jellyfish
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One of the largest French nuclear power plants was temporarily shut down after a swarm of jellyfish entered the water intake systems used to cool the coastal reactors, on Monday its operator said.
EU says Ukraine must decide its own future ahead of Trump-Putin summit
World News // 19 hours ago
EU says Ukraine must decide its own future ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- EU leaders said Ukraine must be at an upcoming U.S.-Russia summit on ending the war and urged President Trump not to bargain with European security interests.
One dead in Spain in wildfires fueled by heat wave
World News // 19 hours ago
One dead in Spain in wildfires fueled by heat wave
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in Spain where wildfires fueled by the current heat wave in Southern Europe continue to burn.
British researcher's remains found in melting Anatarctic glacier
World News // 20 hours ago
British researcher's remains found in melting Anatarctic glacier
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A British researcher's remains were discovered in a melting Antarctic glacier after he died in an accident in 1959.
Australia's PM says Netanyahu is 'in denial' about Gaza conditions
World News // 20 hours ago
Australia's PM says Netanyahu is 'in denial' about Gaza conditions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- After call, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "in denial" about humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
World News // 1 day ago
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Coastal communities and beaches in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama had the highest levels of contamination from plastics in the ocean.
One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground
World News // 21 hours ago
One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several were injured following a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility.

