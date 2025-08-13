Gildan acquires HanesBrands in $2.2 billion deal

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan announced a deal Wednesday to acquire U.S. clothing company HanesBrand.

The $2.2 billion deal was valued at $4.4 billion when including HanesBrands debts as Gildan said it will create a "global basic apparel leader with access to iconic innerwear brands and a low cost manufacturing."

"Today is a historic moment in Gildan's journey as we look to join forces with HanesBrands. We are extremely pleased to welcome the HanesBrands' team to the Gildan family," President and CEO of Gildan, Glenn J Chamandy said in a press release.

After the transaction closes Gildan intends to review strategic alternatives for Hanesbrands. The shareholders of HanesBrands will receive 0.102 of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock.

The agreement is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026.