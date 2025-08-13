Trending
World News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 10:36 AM

Gildan acquires HanesBrands in $2.2 billion deal

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Gildan acquired HanesBrands in a $2.2 billion deal. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Gildan acquired HanesBrands in a $2.2 billion deal. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan announced a deal Wednesday to acquire U.S. clothing company HanesBrand.

The $2.2 billion deal was valued at $4.4 billion when including HanesBrands debts as Gildan said it will create a "global basic apparel leader with access to iconic innerwear brands and a low cost manufacturing."

"Today is a historic moment in Gildan's journey as we look to join forces with HanesBrands. We are extremely pleased to welcome the HanesBrands' team to the Gildan family," President and CEO of Gildan, Glenn J Chamandy said in a press release.

After the transaction closes Gildan intends to review strategic alternatives for Hanesbrands. The shareholders of HanesBrands will receive 0.102 of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock.

The agreement is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia
World News // 1 hour ago
New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Prehistoric fossils have led to the discovery of an ancient whale species off the coast of Australia.
Israel says U.N. theatened to add it to its sexual violence blacklist
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel says U.N. theatened to add it to its sexual violence blacklist
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres wrote the Israeli envoy to the U.N., placing Israel on watch over sexual abuse in war claims and warning it faced being blacklisted.
Dunamu to partner with MB Bank to build Vietnam's 1st crypto exchange
World News // 1 hour ago
Dunamu to partner with MB Bank to build Vietnam's 1st crypto exchange
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Dunamu, which runs South Korea leading cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, will work with Vietnam's MB Bank to build that country's first digital asset platform.
At least 12 killed as Israeli operation to capture Gaza city ramps up
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 12 killed as Israeli operation to capture Gaza city ramps up
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An airstrike on Gaza City killed at least 12 people as the conflict entered a new phase with an Israeli offensive to rid the city of Hamas and free hostages.
Wife of South Korea's jailed ex-President Yoon arrested
World News // 5 hours ago
Wife of South Korea's jailed ex-President Yoon arrested
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested late Tuesday night on charges including stock price manipulation and bribery.
Uruguay launches national strategy to combat money laundering
World News // 22 hours ago
Uruguay launches national strategy to combat money laundering
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi's government has launched a national strategy to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons.
Google, Apple lose 'Fortnite' anticompetition lawsuit in Australia
World News // 23 hours ago
Google, Apple lose 'Fortnite' anticompetition lawsuit in Australia
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Fortnite is returning to Australians after a court decision said Google and Apple's dominance over the digital marketplace was anticompetitive.
Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest
World News // 1 day ago
Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nepal will make climbing permits free for 97 of its Himalayan mountains to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces.
French nuclear power plant shut down due to swarm of jellyfish
World News // 1 day ago
French nuclear power plant shut down due to swarm of jellyfish
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One of the largest French nuclear power plants was temporarily shut down after a swarm of jellyfish entered the water intake systems used to cool the coastal reactors, on Monday its operator said.
EU says Ukraine must decide its own future ahead of Trump-Putin summit
World News // 1 day ago
EU says Ukraine must decide its own future ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- EU leaders said Ukraine must be at an upcoming U.S.-Russia summit on ending the war and urged President Trump not to bargain with European security interests.

Trending Stories

Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast

Follow Us