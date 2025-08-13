Trending
World News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 1:10 PM

Petro government seeks OK for largest budget in Colombia's history

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Colombian president Gustavo Petro's government has proposed a national general budget bill that totals $138.4 billion that, if approved, would be the largest in the country's history. Photo by Carlos Ortega/EPA
Colombian president Gustavo Petro's government has proposed a national general budget bill that totals $138.4 billion that, if approved, would be the largest in the country's history. Photo by Carlos Ortega/EPA

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Colombia's Congress has begun to debate the 2026 national general budget bill, a proposal from President Gustavo Petro's government that totals $138.4 billion -- equal to 28.9% of the nation's gross domestic produce. If approved, it would be the largest in the nation's history.

The proposal calls for a 6% to 8% increase over the 2025 budget and prioritizes social spending, debt service and public investment programs.

Debate over the proposal comes amid strong criticism from oversight agencies and analysts because $6.53 billion of the budget depends on a tax reform that has yet to be approved.

The Comptroller General's Office warned the shortfall poses a significant fiscal risk, especially since the government already has invoked an escape clause in the fiscal rule through 2028, allowing it to temporarily expand the deficit and debt beyond legal limits.

Related

In early August, the International Monetary Fund said Colombia's economy "is navigating a complex landscape." The IMF noted that "although growth has strengthened and inflation has declined, fiscal challenges remain and private investment continues to be restrained." The government's deficit rose from 4.2% of GDP in 2023 to 6.7% in 2024.

As a result, gross public debt reached 61.2% of GDP at the end of 2024, approaching the fiscal rule's ceiling of 71% of GDP.

"This underscores the need for sustained medium-term efforts," the IMF said.

While the imbalance was not caused solely by Petro's administration, public spending has increased considerably during his tenure, particularly in operating expenses, as reflected in national budgets.

This has kept government spending at levels similar to or higher than during the COVID-19 pandemic, but without any extraordinary event to justify it -- a predicament that worsens the deficit.

In Colombia's current situation, boosting state revenue is among the most urgent priorities. Officials have discussed a more efficient and equitable structural tax reform, which could include changes to the value-added tax in certain sectors and a review of the personal income tax.

José Manuel Restrepo, who served as commerce and finance minister under former President Iván Duque, criticized the activation of the fiscal escape clause. Regarding the tax reform needed to support the budget, he said it will not pass Congress.

"So where will the $6.53 billion come from? Most likely from reduced investment," he said.

"The country does need its wealthy to pay taxes, because the excessive debt left by Duque must be paid -- and not with the money of working people," Petro said on X.

Another key factor is building confidence among markets and credit rating agencies.

"For this, the government must be transparent in its fiscal projections and actions. Implementing a credible fiscal strategy with achievable goals is crucial to maintaining macroeconomic stability," economist Juan Carlos Gainza of Trading Colombia said.

"The fiscal rule plays a vital role as the main tool for disciplining public finances and preventing excessive debt. But compliance is becoming increasingly difficult amid spending pressures and the need to finance a range of social and economic programs," Gainza said.

Latest Headlines

Chile's El Teniente copper mine resumes operations after fatal collapse
World News // 58 minutes ago
Chile's El Teniente copper mine resumes operations after fatal collapse
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Chile's El Teniente division -- the world's largest underground copper mine -- has partially resumed operations after a collapse that killed six miners
Lebanon president to Iran official: no interference in internal affairs
World News // 2 hours ago
Lebanon president to Iran official: no interference in internal affairs
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected Wednesday "any interference" in his country's internal affairs, including the carrying of weapons by any groups.
Britain, Germany, France threat Iran sanctions over nuclear talks
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain, Germany, France threat Iran sanctions over nuclear talks
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Britain, Germany and France have told UN officials that snapback sanctions are on the table if Iran does not sit down to negotiate over its nuclear weaponry.
Britain urges police to release nationality of suspects in some crimes
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain urges police to release nationality of suspects in some crimes
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New national guidance in Britain said that police should consider releasing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects when they are charged in high-profile or sensitive cases.
Gildan acquires HanesBrands in $2.2 billion deal
World News // 4 hours ago
Gildan acquires HanesBrands in $2.2 billion deal
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Gildan and HanesBrand announced a merger agreement with a focus to strengthen its business in basic apparel on Wednesday.
New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia
World News // 4 hours ago
New species of Prehistoric whale discovered off Australia
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Prehistoric fossils have led to the discovery of an ancient whale species off the coast of Australia.
Israel says U.N. theatened to add it to its sexual violence blacklist
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel says U.N. theatened to add it to its sexual violence blacklist
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres wrote the Israeli envoy to the U.N., placing Israel on watch over sexual abuse in war claims and warning it faced being blacklisted.
Dunamu to partner with MB Bank to build Vietnam's 1st crypto exchange
World News // 4 hours ago
Dunamu to partner with MB Bank to build Vietnam's 1st crypto exchange
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Dunamu, which runs South Korea leading cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, will work with Vietnam's MB Bank to build that country's first digital asset platform.
At least 12 killed as Israeli operation to capture Gaza city ramps up
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 12 killed as Israeli operation to capture Gaza city ramps up
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An airstrike on Gaza City killed at least 12 people as the conflict entered a new phase with an Israeli offensive to rid the city of Hamas and free hostages.
Wife of South Korea's jailed ex-President Yoon arrested
World News // 9 hours ago
Wife of South Korea's jailed ex-President Yoon arrested
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested late Tuesday night on charges including stock price manipulation and bribery.

Trending Stories

Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city

Follow Us