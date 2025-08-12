Trending
Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest

By Andrew Sookdeo
Nepal will make climbing permits free for 97 of its Himalayan mountains free to climb to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces. File photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nepal will make climbing permits free for 97 of its Himalayan mountains, while also raising fees to summit Mount Everest.

The government plans to offer free permits to peaks located in Nepal's Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, ranging in height from 19,590 feet and 23,398 feet, in an effort to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces and prevent overcrowding on Mount Everest.

"Despite their breathtaking beauty, the number of tourists and mountaineers here is very low as access is so difficult. We hope the new provision will help," said Himal Gautam, director of Nepal's Tourism Department.

"They can create jobs, generate income, and strengthen the local economy."

The Nepal government is also considering a new law that would require anyone wanting to climb Everest to have first summited a mountain over 23,000 feet in their country.

Permit fees to summit Mount Everest will go up to $15,000 from $11,000 in September this year.

Permit fees are a vital income stream for Nepal, bringing in more than 4% of the national economy.

In 2024, the Nepal government received $5.92 million in climbing fees with Everest bringing in $4.5 million.

Over the last two years, only 68 of the 97 remote peaks have been ventured, in comparison to 421 climbing permits being issued for Everest in 2024.

