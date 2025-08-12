Trending
World News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 3:41 AM

South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25

By Thomas Maresca
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington this month for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 5, Lee's office said Tuesday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington this month for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 5, Lee's office said Tuesday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 25, Lee's office said Tuesday, with trade and defense issues expected to be at the top of the agenda.

The three-day visit will be Lee's first trip to the United States since taking office in June, presidential spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung said at a press briefing.

"The two leaders plan to discuss ways to develop the Korea-U.S. alliance into a future comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment," Kang said.

"They will also discuss ways to further strengthen the robust South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture and to cooperate to establish peace and achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," she added.

The summit comes weeks after Seoul and Washington struck a trade deal that lowered Trump's threatened 25% tariffs on South Korean goods to 15%. As part of the package, South Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States and to purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy.

Based on the tariff deal, Trump and Lee will consult on economic cooperation in semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, as well as partnerships in advanced technologies and key minerals, Kang said.

The future of the decades-old South Korea-U.S. military alliance is also expected to be in the spotlight as the two countries prepare to kick off their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercise on Monday.

During his previous term in office, Trump called for massive increases in Seoul's financial contribution for the 28,500 U.S. forces stationed in Korea.

Seoul signed a new five-year cost-sharing agreement with Washington in October, but Trump has suggested he would look to renegotiate the terms of the deal amid calls for allies to increase their defense spending.

"South Korea is making a lot of money, and they're very good," Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting in the White House last month. "They're very good, but, you know, they should be paying for their own military."

On Friday, Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, discussed the need to restructure the military alliance in response to an evolving regional security environment.

"Alliance modernization ... reflects the recognition that the world's changed around us," Brunson told local reporters at a press briefing in Pyeongtaek. "We have a nuclear-armed adversary who's north of the border. We have increasing involvement of Russia, along with the DPRK, and we also have the Chinese and the threat that they pose to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Brunson avoided the question of a potential of U.S. troop reduction on the peninsula, stressing military capabilities and strategic flexibility over numbers ahead of the Lee-Trump summit.

"We're going to have two chief executives sitting down together to discuss not only the security situation in the region, but the security situation in the world," he said. "For us, it's about the capabilities. We want to have the right capabilities resident on the Peninsula."

Lee will be in the United States from Aug. 24-26 for his summit with Trump. In response to local media reports that Lee may also stop in Japan around the time of his U.S. trip, presidential spokeswoman Kang said that nothing had been confirmed.

Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
World News // 14 hours ago
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is moving quickly and forecast to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by the "later this week," the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
World News // 12 hours ago
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Costal communities and beaches in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama had the highest levels of contamination from plastics in the ocian.
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
World News // 13 hours ago
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners in Gaza gathered for the funerals of 5 Al Jazeera journalists killed by an Israeli strike on a press tent. Two more freelancers died.
Two likely dead, many missing after record rain floods southern Japan
World News // 16 hours ago
Two likely dead, many missing after record rain floods southern Japan
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least 2 people are likely dead and scores still missing after landslides and flooding hit southwest Japan after torrential rain.
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries
World News // 17 hours ago
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Colombian Senator and presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe, has succumbed to his injuries after being shot over two months ago.
Britain expands 'Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme to 15 more countries
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain expands 'Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme to 15 more countries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Britain moved to increase to 23 the countries it can remove failed asylum seekers and criminals to under a "Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme aimed at foreigners.
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
World News // 19 hours ago
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two Chinese ships collided in the South China Sea Monday while one ship was chasing a Philippines Coast Guard vessel. Both sides claim the Scarborough Shoal.
Tesla applies to provide electricity to British households
World News // 20 hours ago
Tesla applies to provide electricity to British households
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Tesla has placed an application to supply electricity to homes and businesses across the United Kingdom.
Nvidia, AMD deal with U.S. govt. to share revenue from China AI chips
World News // 21 hours ago
Nvidia, AMD deal with U.S. govt. to share revenue from China AI chips
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States' two leading makers of semiconductors that power AI have agreed to pay 15% of their China sales of two chips in exchange for export licenses.
North Korea warns of 'negative consequences' for U.S.-S. Korea military drills
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'negative consequences' for U.S.-S. Korea military drills
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea's defense chief on Monday condemned an upcoming large-scale joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea and warned of "negative consequences."

